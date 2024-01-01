YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Southern California (USC) Campus
00:37
Iconic campus landmarks: tommy trojan and bovard auditorium
Tommy Trojan's statue in front of Bovard Auditorium has always symbolized USC pride. This quad is right in the middle of campus, and you would probably walk through it several times a day.
02:00
Tommy trojan and his horse traveler
Tommy Trojan and his horse Traveler monuments. What piece sign means at USC? And why we always say "Fight On"?
01:17
Getting swole at the village gym #gainz #legday
The Village gym is a great place to work out. With upperclassmen housing placed right on top, and McCarthy Freshman Honors College right across the way, it's in perfect proximity for a great portion of students. The membership is free if you're a student, but for an additional price, they offer group yoga, zumba, boxing, pilates, cycling, and other cool sessions! You can take lots of selfies out in the open or flex in the privacy of the hugeee locker room. There are mirrors everywhere. You can even shower if you'd like, but the water is usually cold so....
01:05
The new university village and freshman honors college
The USC Village is probably my favorite place to hang out on campus. Opened on August 17, 2017, the students on campus right now are the first to live in the Freshman Honors College, McCarthy, as well as our upperclassmen housing. On top of having our own Target and Trader Joe's equipped especially for the needs of college students, we also have an Amazon shipping store with free supplies, and a FedEx office. As for food, though The Village does not accept dining dollars yet, places like Dulce, Wahlburgers, and CAVA are always filled with hungry students. If that's not L.A. enough for you, try visiting our surf shop, SOFKY, indulge in a pedicure at The Nail Garden, or pick up a Solé bicycle.
01:02
Strolling through sgm's chemistry lecture hall
Close to Parkside, the dark side of campus, lies SGM. It's an eleven-story high office building and is home to USC's rigorous chemistry department. Here's a look at one of its empty lecture halls, which does not happen very often unless it's a Friday lecture at 9 a.m.
00:41
Ronald tutor campus center
This is where students come to hang-out between classes and grab a bite to eat!
01:32
Sonali explains the importance of cultural centers
Cultural centers are a large part of campus life for many students of color! USC's cultural centers are found within the Student Union.
01:24
Mccarthy quad: concert venue and hangout spot
McCarthy Quad is one of the biggest parts of campus! Campus concerts and outdoor events are all held in this main quad, between Leavey and Doheny Memorial Libraries and next to the Von Kleinsmid Center.
01:31
Mccarthy quad
This is our 'freshman hub' of campus where our residence halls live, and also home to many free social events.
University of Southern California (USC)
01:39
Campus safety and the courtyard!
This was going to be a tour of my favorite secret courtyard on campus but it turned into a talk on campus safety and how it feels transitioning from a small town to LA!