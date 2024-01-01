The USC Village is probably my favorite place to hang out on campus. Opened on August 17, 2017, the students on campus right now are the first to live in the Freshman Honors College, McCarthy, as well as our upperclassmen housing. On top of having our own Target and Trader Joe's equipped especially for the needs of college students, we also have an Amazon shipping store with free supplies, and a FedEx office. As for food, though The Village does not accept dining dollars yet, places like Dulce, Wahlburgers, and CAVA are always filled with hungry students. If that's not L.A. enough for you, try visiting our surf shop, SOFKY, indulge in a pedicure at The Nail Garden, or pick up a Solé bicycle.