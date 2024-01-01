YOU'RE WATCHING
University of St. Andrews Campus
00:51
Sophia shows you around the academic quad at st. andrews
In the quad is where you have most of your lectures and in this place some events are also held here.
00:43
flat at st. andrews
Sophia shows you around her Flat at St. Andrews. This place is very accessible to school and other establishments which is great.
00:17
Need a quick study break, the library patio has you covered!
This is the patio of the library, this is the place where other students do smoke breaks and have lunch as well.
00:25
Describe a stereotypical st. andrews student
It's very diverse a lot of people for different nationality.
University of St. Andrews Agnes Blackadder Hall
00:43
