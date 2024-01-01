Sign Up
University of St. Andrews Campus

All Campus Reviews

00:31
famous ph
Campus
Sophia shows you the famous PH, and tells you about "May Dip"
00:24
the vic st. andrews
Sophia shows you one of her favorite bars - The Vic St. Andrews
01:00
Sophia and angus take on the union!
a night in the student union of st. andrews, so much fun!
00:51
Sophia shows you around the academic quad at st. andrews
Campus
In the quad is where you have most of your lectures and in this place some events are also held here.
00:43
flat at st. andrews
Dorms
Sophia shows you around her Flat at St. Andrews. This place is very accessible to school and other establishments which is great.
00:17
Need a quick study break, the library patio has you covered!
Academics
This is the patio of the library, this is the place where other students do smoke breaks and have lunch as well.
01:23
student union
Sophia and Angus get ready for a night out at The Student Union
00:09
A quick look around north street
Campus
This is the beautiful north street of st andrews
00:25
Describe a stereotypical st. andrews student
Campus
It's very diverse a lot of people for different nationality.
00:29
Science and math building
Academics
Sophia takes you through the Science and Math building.
University of St. Andrews Agnes Blackadder Hall

00:43
flat at st. andrews
Dorms
Sophia shows you around her Flat at St. Andrews. This place is very accessible to school and other establishments which is great.
00:11
Meet sophia! and get ready for a day in her life at st. andrews
Campus
This is sofia a 3rd year student of University of st. Andrews, she will be your official campusreel tour guide for the University.

University of St. Andrews North St

00:09
A quick look around north street
Campus
This is the beautiful north street of st andrews

University of St. Andrews Old Course Hotel

00:07
golf course at st. andrews
Check out the famous Golf Course at St. Andrews

University of St. Andrews St Salvators Chapel

00:31
famous ph
Campus
Sophia shows you the famous PH, and tells you about "May Dip"
