I'm only starting out my freshman year here so I'm not as familiar with many academic buildings yet. So, my roommate, Emma, takes us on a tour of Bagley Hall (aka the chemistry building). There are big lecture halls, as well as classrooms and labs here. They have lockers to put all of your goggles and lab coats for the labs! I have not had a class here but if you are going through the chem series you will probably have many here!