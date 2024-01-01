YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Campus
00:47
Harry potter library aka suzzallo!
Welcome to a campus gem...Suzzallo Library! It's nicknamed the Harry Potter library for obvious reasons. It's the perfect place to go for absolute silence to concentrate on studying. There's also tables and a Starbucks outside of the quiet study area for getting coffee and working with friends! I love going to Suz to concentrate and admire the beautiful room! The only downside is that there is usually people taking pictures of the library while you're in there studying. It's also located in Red Square!
00:31
Meet nicole! and get ready to experience uw through the eyes of a husky!
Aloha! My name is Nicole and I am so excited to show you around my beautiful campus. I am currently a freshman at the University of Washington in Seattle. A few fun facts about me: - I am originally from the Big Island of Hawai'i - I am an intended informatics major - Boba is my fuel - My favorite color is orange - Just finished the last season of New Girl - I am so excited to show y'all around UW!
01:08
Mary gates hall
Take a look inside Mary Gates Hall with Carson! A great resource center for students where you can get study help, research application guidance, and much more!
00:25
Check out the cherry blossoms at the quad
The quad is not only a quick shortcut to your next class, but also a beautiful place for a picnic. On a sunny day, you would often see people playing frisbee, walking their dogs, and even taking a nap.
00:57
Stroll through the president's garden
Carson shows a personal favorite place to relax on campus, the President’s Garden.
00:26
Walk through red square
Join Carson as she walks through main campus! Red Square holds two of the fourteen libraries on campus and holds many events throughout the year.
02:13
Touring mary gates hall
Welcome to Mary Gates Hall! This building is important to me, as I explain in the video, because of the Honors program advisors and the OMAD (office of minority and diversity)! It also has classrooms and study places! Mary Gates is located right by the Drumheller Fountain and close to the HUB (Husky Union Building).
00:46
Center table - entrance
In this clip, Charlotte and I show you the entrance of Center Table, one of UW's dining halls. This dining hall is right next to Willow Hall. It is home to several dining options, including Pagliacci Pizza, a favorite pizza place to Seattleites. We start by showing you Quench, a Starbucks coffee stand inside Center Table. Fun fact: There is never a coffee shop more than two minutes away! And because Starbucks also makes it home in Seattle, you can find many Starbucks locations on Campus.
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
01:11
Nicole takes a spin around red square
Red Square is home to many of the well-known buildings. Including Kane Hall, Odegarrd Library, and Suzzallo Library. You will often find club booths, club fairs, protests, and food trucks out and about in Red Square.
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Alder Hall
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Bagley Hall (Bag)
01:17
Chem building with emma!
I'm only starting out my freshman year here so I'm not as familiar with many academic buildings yet. So, my roommate, Emma, takes us on a tour of Bagley Hall (aka the chemistry building). There are big lecture halls, as well as classrooms and labs here. They have lockers to put all of your goggles and lab coats for the labs! I have not had a class here but if you are going through the chem series you will probably have many here!