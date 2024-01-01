YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Dining & Food
Orin's place
Carson takes you inside Paccar Hall to show you a small eating area on campus, Orin’s Place
Food options and dining hall explained!
I explain a little bit about how the meal plan works and what the food is like in the Center Table dining hall, as well as food options on the Ave! There are different levels of meal plans, I have level 4 which gives me a weekly budget of $116. I sometimes get tired of the dining hall and want to go eat on the Ave but the places don't take your dining hall money there. However, they have a good amount of cheap and diverse options!
Get ice cream at the hub
Roll up to the Husky Union Building (HUB) and get a scoop of ice cream from Glacies! They have a bunch of seasonal flavors and special sundaes.
Getting food on the ave
Here's a typical day of me and friends trying to decide where to eat on the ave! The ave is what we call University way, just a short walk from campus/the dorms. It's home to SO many good food places, thrift shops, and the University Bookstore where you buy all your textbooks and can also buy UW apparel! There's always UW students on the ave getting food, ice cream, bubble tea, or studying in the coffee shops!
Center table - entrance
In this clip, Charlotte and I show you the entrance of Center Table, one of UW's dining halls. This dining hall is right next to Willow Hall. It is home to several dining options, including Pagliacci Pizza, a favorite pizza place to Seattleites. We start by showing you Quench, a Starbucks coffee stand inside Center Table. Fun fact: There is never a coffee shop more than two minutes away! And because Starbucks also makes it home in Seattle, you can find many Starbucks locations on Campus.
Center table - inside
In this clip we show you the rest of Center Table! We also talk about the different food options and which ones are our favorites. Last but not least, we run into a friend! Encountering people that you know is actually very rare on campus, because it is such a large school. The population is 50,000 students - That's big enough to be a city!
Have lunch with nicole, callie, and sophie at the by george cafe
Grab a bite to eat at one of my favorite on-campus joints. Stop by at the By George Cafe for a honey mustard wrap or a quick cup of coffee. This spot is located underneath the Odegarrd Library and a perfect spot for late night studying.
Night life at uw
Night life at UW is what you make of it and what you're interested in! So far, there hasn't been much to do in the dorms as far as organized events, but you can always have friends over in the dorm rooms! In greek life, there's always people going out, as well as greek people who stay in. University Village and the ave are usually filled with UW students grabbing food or ice cream late at night.
Explore mcmahon
Check out one of the main eating areas on campus, located in the basement of the McMahon dorm! The 8 has many food options during meal times as well as a small convenience store beside it. All students are welcome to stop by to eat, study, and hang out with friends
By george cafe & kane hall
Didn't like Center Table? That's okay! There are many different dining options on campus, such as By George Cafe. By George Cafe, its news stand, and some Husky services offices are located right under Odegaard library. After showing you around the cafe, Charlotte takes over and shows you all Kane Hall -- The largest lecture hall at UW!
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW)
Nicole and nicole take you around local point
One of the main places to grab a bite on West Campus is the dining hall Local Point. There is a wide variety of cuisines to choose from. Options include a custom sandwich bar, a pizza join, burgers, and daily specials.
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) By George Café
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Center Table
University of Washington-Seattle Campus (UW) Husky Union Building
The husky union building hub
Carson shows you around part of the HUB, located between Suzzallo Library and Hall Health. This has plenty seating areas, food, the bookstore, ATMs, a gaming area and a ton more!
Center table dining hall tour!
Center Table is the dining hall that is right next to my dorm so I go there every time I want to use my meal card! It has a good variety of options and it's brand new. Some of my favorite options are the sandwich place (similar to Subway style), the Asian noodle place, the Latin place (serves healthy bowls Chipolte style), and the Pagliacci (pizza of course)! The Center Table is brand new and doesn't have a street view available yet so the Huskey Union Building is also a good place to get food in a dining hall with your meal card and has similar options!