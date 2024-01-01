YOU'RE WATCHING
University of West Georgia (UWG) Campus
05:19
Follow courtney as she heads to class and back
This is Courtney's way to class. Get ready to watch her ride to campus and back. Dont worry it's not that far.
01:00
Ride in style with courtney
Courtney loves to stay active so whenever she can she rides her bike all over campus. Good thing there are now safer ways for her to ride around on campus.
02:31
Courtney tours the academic quad
Amazing things happen when you go west. Welcome to the University of West Georgia Academic Quad. Here you can find the College of Arts and Humanities building, James Boyd Building and the Pafford building.
01:26
Pafford social sciences building aka pafford
Pafford features the department of criminology and mand speech labs for mass communication majors
02:58
Learn something new every day with courtney
The education building as one of those secret places on campus that offers so many activities throughout the semester and throughout the year
02:55
Tender, love and care in the tlc
The Technology Enhanced learning center or also known as the TLC is the building every student passes through.
02:00
Some other important buildings you should know.
Aycock Hall is one of the really important buildings on campus it's where you can go to clear up any fees on your tuition and it is also where you go to turn in your paperwork if you are trying to get a job on campus
01:20
To be or not to be, that is the question. townsend center
The Townsend Center is the location where all things theater and drama related happen on campus. Mang productions created by the theater department throughout the year will showcase here.
06:52
Let's listen to jada dudley's experience on campus
Meet Jada Dudley she is a senior at the University of West Georgia with an art education major let's listen to a little bit more about her what her experience was and a few little gems about