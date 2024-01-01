YOU'RE WATCHING
Vanderbilt University Campus
04:55
Elizabeth shows the central library
The Central Library bigger than the Peabody library and Stevenson library. It has lots of study areas such as the other two, as well as a cafe at the back side. However, it contains a lot more books than the other two libraries. This library is very helpful to research papers, so you will access sometime during your first year for your first-year writing seminar. If you want to locate it, just look for the spooky tree!
00:24
"this is how we check out our breakfast!"
The state-of-the-art dining facility at The Commons Center includes a salad bar with sizzle station, Chef’s Table, specialty pizza oven, deli, wok, grill, and vegetarian/vegan food.
01:04
Walk through commons with douglas on his way to class
The Commons Center is the community crossroads of The Ingram Commons living and learning community.
00:35
Check out the back quad of the student housing commons
Check in with me on my way to Visions, on of my extra curricular involvements on campus.
06:55
Elizabeth commutes to class in wilson- part 2
I commute to class, which is at Wilson. This is probably the furthest distance you'll ever have to walk to get to class (from Murray to Wilson). I walk from Commons to Stevenson Bridge to Wilson usually. In the video, I talk to Commons but show my commute back to Commons from Wilson instead. Blair students (the music school) may have to walk a lot too! It is a rainy and cold day. The commute is in three parts, so make sure to watch them all to get the full commute experience!
00:50
What's your favorite & least favorite parts of vanderbilt?
Jessica shares her favorite and least favorite part of the Vandy
07:31
Vanderbilt faq
I share some general information about Vanderbilt in regards to size and location. It might be some questions that you have while considering whether to apply/attend Vandy! Some topics are size of school/student population, location in Nashville, and weather/seasons!
Vanderbilt University
00:21
Views from buttrick hall - vandy's arts & sciences building
The College provides a liberal-arts-based education that requires the completion of 14 courses. These include courses in Humanities and the Creative Arts, International Cultures, History and Culture of the United States, Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Perspectives, and three writing courses.
Vanderbilt University Alumni Lawn
01:16
Elizabeth shows alumni lawn- destination #2
Alumni Lawn is an important destination on campus and will be essential to your college life. It is where you start your life at Vandy through an opening ceremony, and it is also where Commencement takes place! If you wish to attend any club/organization events and big musical events that our school hosts, this is the place it will be. We invite the biggest, popular artists to campus for events such as Rites of Spring. Some artists included Gucci Mane, DNCE, cheatcodes, H.E.R., Goldlink, etc. It is your chance to attend a concert for super cheap!
Vanderbilt University Buttrick Hall
Vanderbilt University Commons Lawn
01:18
Elizabeth explains where to hangout on campus
There is a great area to study outside at each upper quad dorm building as well as the Commons center. These areas are super popular when the weather is nice and warm and fill up quickly! If you can, I would recommend studying outside. All areas are comfortable and relatively quiet!