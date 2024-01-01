Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Vanderbilt University Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

00:36
Doug's saturday!
Check in with Douglas as he pretends to do work on Saturday
04:55
Elizabeth shows the central library
Academics
The Central Library bigger than the Peabody library and Stevenson library. It has lots of study areas such as the other two, as well as a cafe at the back side. However, it contains a lot more books than the other two libraries. This library is very helpful to research papers, so you will access sometime during your first year for your first-year writing seminar. If you want to locate it, just look for the spooky tree!
00:11
Check out the rec center at vandy!
Campus
a little tour inside the Rec Center.
00:24
"this is how we check out our breakfast!"
Food
The state-of-the-art dining facility at The Commons Center includes a salad bar with sizzle station, Chef’s Table, specialty pizza oven, deli, wok, grill, and vegetarian/vegan food.
01:04
Walk through commons with douglas on his way to class
Campus
The Commons Center is the community crossroads of The Ingram Commons living and learning community.
00:35
Check out the back quad of the student housing commons
Campus
Check in with me on my way to Visions, on of my extra curricular involvements on campus.
06:55
Elizabeth commutes to class in wilson- part 2
Campus
I commute to class, which is at Wilson. This is probably the furthest distance you'll ever have to walk to get to class (from Murray to Wilson). I walk from Commons to Stevenson Bridge to Wilson usually. In the video, I talk to Commons but show my commute back to Commons from Wilson instead. Blair students (the music school) may have to walk a lot too! It is a rainy and cold day. The commute is in three parts, so make sure to watch them all to get the full commute experience!
00:50
What's your favorite & least favorite parts of vanderbilt?
Campus
Jessica shares her favorite and least favorite part of the Vandy
07:31
Vanderbilt faq
Campus
I share some general information about Vanderbilt in regards to size and location. It might be some questions that you have while considering whether to apply/attend Vandy! Some topics are size of school/student population, location in Nashville, and weather/seasons!
00:24
Rand dining hall
Food
A nighttime shot from the Outside of Rand Dining Hall after a study session
SHOW MORE

Vanderbilt University

00:21
Views from buttrick hall - vandy's arts & sciences building
Academics
The College provides a liberal-arts-based education that requires the completion of 14 courses. These include courses in Humanities and the Creative Arts, International Cultures, History and Culture of the United States, Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Perspectives, and three writing courses.
00:34
Favorite spot!
Academics
Check out Leslie's Favorite Spot on Campus
01:03
Walk through the peabody esplanade with douglas
Campus
Welcome to Peabody Esplanade! This is the "yard" around the Peabody College, which is the school of Education.

Vanderbilt University Alumni Lawn

01:16
Elizabeth shows alumni lawn- destination #2
Campus
Alumni Lawn is an important destination on campus and will be essential to your college life. It is where you start your life at Vandy through an opening ceremony, and it is also where Commencement takes place! If you wish to attend any club/organization events and big musical events that our school hosts, this is the place it will be. We invite the biggest, popular artists to campus for events such as Rites of Spring. Some artists included Gucci Mane, DNCE, cheatcodes, H.E.R., Goldlink, etc. It is your chance to attend a concert for super cheap!
00:47
Douglas shows you around alumni lawn
Campus
A glimpse of Alumni Lawn at the Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University Buttrick Hall

00:43
main campus at vandy!
Academics
A quick tour around Main Campus at Vandy!
00:16
And inside look at buttrick hall
Academics
Most of the English classes are here.

Vanderbilt University Commons Lawn

01:18
Elizabeth explains where to hangout on campus
Campus
There is a great area to study outside at each upper quad dorm building as well as the Commons center. These areas are super popular when the weather is nice and warm and fill up quickly! If you can, I would recommend studying outside. All areas are comfortable and relatively quiet!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved