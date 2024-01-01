Alumni Lawn is an important destination on campus and will be essential to your college life. It is where you start your life at Vandy through an opening ceremony, and it is also where Commencement takes place! If you wish to attend any club/organization events and big musical events that our school hosts, this is the place it will be. We invite the biggest, popular artists to campus for events such as Rites of Spring. Some artists included Gucci Mane, DNCE, cheatcodes, H.E.R., Goldlink, etc. It is your chance to attend a concert for super cheap!