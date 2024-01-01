YOU'RE WATCHING
Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Dining & Food
Jo talks about food on campus
Food, food, so much food! There's quite a few choices at VCU with traditional dinning halls, fast food spots, and local Richmond restaurants nearby. Here's an overview of the various places to get a bite to eat.
The commons tour
The Commons is a multi-purpose building at VCU that houses one of the campus' most frequented Dining Halls. Whether you're in the mood for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, you can find it at The Commons. If you're craving something a bit healthier, there is also a Subway and VCU's very own Freshii, a healthier food option that provides bowls, smoothies, and salads. Take a lunch break and get right back to studying in The Commons in their large seating area!
University student commons
The University Student Commons is one of the eating/relaxing places at VCU. With tons of food places and even a gaming lounge, the commons is such a great place for students and non-students to hang out and relax.
