Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Dining & Food

02:16
Jo talks about food on campus
Johanna Meehan Food
Food, food, so much food! There's quite a few choices at VCU with traditional dinning halls, fast food spots, and local Richmond restaurants nearby. Here's an overview of the various places to get a bite to eat.
04:16
The commons tour
Yazmine Dearing Food
The Commons is a multi-purpose building at VCU that houses one of the campus' most frequented Dining Halls. Whether you're in the mood for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, you can find it at The Commons. If you're craving something a bit healthier, there is also a Subway and VCU's very own Freshii, a healthier food option that provides bowls, smoothies, and salads. Take a lunch break and get right back to studying in The Commons in their large seating area!
02:10
University student commons
Johnny Tran Food
The University Student Commons is one of the eating/relaxing places at VCU. With tons of food places and even a gaming lounge, the commons is such a great place for students and non-students to hang out and relax.
00:57
Kung fu tea
Yazmine Dearing Food
Kung Fu Tea is a popular boba restaurant on campus!
02:34
Shafer court dining center
Johnny Tran Food
Shafer Court Dining Center is one of the main dining halls at VCU. Offering all types of foods and drinks, it’s a great place for quick meal… all while paying with just a swipe ;)

