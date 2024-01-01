The Commons is a multi-purpose building at VCU that houses one of the campus' most frequented Dining Halls. Whether you're in the mood for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, you can find it at The Commons. If you're craving something a bit healthier, there is also a Subway and VCU's very own Freshii, a healthier food option that provides bowls, smoothies, and salads. Take a lunch break and get right back to studying in The Commons in their large seating area!