01:20
Intro to me and wagner college
Andrew introduces you to himself and Wagner college, and gives some quick facts about the school.
03:10
Spiro sports center
Andrew shows you around the Spiro Sports Center which houses the gym and the Wagner athletic department.
01:27
Sutter oval
Andrew shows you the famous Wagner "Oval". It serves as Wagner's campus quad and has many academic and recreational buildings surrounding it including Main Hall, Spiro Hall, Spiro Sports Center, and the Campus Library. It looks beautiful in the snowy seasons, and it great to have a picnic lunch or study on during warmer weather.
05:56
Walking around campus
Andrew takes you on a quick tour around campus where you can see the exterior of all the main buildings, and the beautiful landscape.
