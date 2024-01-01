YOU'RE WATCHING
Warren Wilson College Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
00:47
Explore the soccer fields and alpine tower at warren wilson with sydney
Explore the Soccer Fields and Alpine Tower at Warren Wilson with Sydney
03:23
Farm aerial footage
The Warren Wilson College Farm is a working farm. With 300 acres divided among 25 fields in the Swannanoa Valley, we are a diversified “mixed crop and livestock” farm, with beef cattle, hogs, sheep, and poultry making up the majority of the livestock. We strive to practice “sustainable agriculture” – systems that work with nature, rather than against it.
Warren Wilson College
03:23
Farm aerial footage
The Warren Wilson College Farm is a working farm. With 300 acres divided among 25 fields in the Swannanoa Valley, we are a diversified “mixed crop and livestock” farm, with beef cattle, hogs, sheep, and poultry making up the majority of the livestock. We strive to practice “sustainable agriculture” – systems that work with nature, rather than against it.
Warren Wilson College Warren Wilson College
00:47
Explore the soccer fields and alpine tower at warren wilson with sydney
Explore the Soccer Fields and Alpine Tower at Warren Wilson with Sydney