Washington College Campus

00:16
Washington college field house
Julia Maslin Campus
Open to students as long as the gym is open and there isn't a game happening!
00:12
Trim.8e6bf49c-4e4a-4a10-b5ae-2ad472c9b5af.mov
Julia Maslin Campus
Seating Area outside the library 
00:22
Walking around campus
Julia Maslin Campus
Here I am walking around campus and answering some of your questions 
00:15
Wac victory bell
Julia Maslin Campus
Watch this to learn about a special Washington College tradition 
00:21
Martha washington square
Julia Maslin Campus
Here I am in the center of campus answering some questions you may have 
00:17
The gym!
Julia Maslin Campus
Welcome to the Washington College gym! It's open every day and they offer free classes as well. 
00:09
Campus
Sydney Voelbel Campus
An overview of some of my favorite parts of campus
08:20
Introduction to washington college
Sydney Voelbel Campus
Here I introduce myself and explain what Washington College is all about! I can't wait for you to come along and experience all that this campus has to offer.
00:15
Julia shows you the campus green!
Julia Maslin Campus
One of the main quads at WAC!
00:28
Cater walk
Sydney Voelbel Campus
This is the cater walk, it is so significant because it is the one path everyone will always take to get to classes no matter where you are going. You can always count on seeing a familiar face between classes on here.
Washington College

00:29
Basketball courts
Julia Maslin Campus
Here I am the basketball and volleyball courts where the shoremen play their games. It is also where there are lots of intermural sports like dodgeball or badminton!
Washington College 300 Washington Ave

08:20
Introduction to washington college
Sydney Voelbel Campus
Here I introduce myself and explain what Washington College is all about! I can't wait for you to come along and experience all that this campus has to offer.
