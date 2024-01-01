Western Oregon University (WOU)

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Western Oregon University (WOU)

Monmouth, OR

You Are Watching

A Day in the Life with Cheyanne


Choose a Tour:
A Day in the Life with Cheyanne

ON THIS TOUR

Welcome to Western Oregon University! Ackerman Hall

A Day in My Life at WOU Western Oregon University (WOU)

The Towns of Monmouth and Independence, Oregon Yeasty Beasty

Welcome to Ackerman Hall Ackerman Hall

A Typical Dorm Room in Ackerman Hall Ackerman Hall

A Night Hanging Out in My Hall Ackerman Hall

What is it Like to be a Resident Assistant? Ackerman Hall

Does Western Oregon University Have a Quad? Church St W

Clubs and Greek Life at WOU Western Oregon University (WOU)

The Wonderful Werner University Center Werner University Center

What's in the Richard Woodcock Education Center? Richard Woodcock Education Center

The Discussion-Based Classroom: A Different Kind of Classroom Richard Woodcock Education Center

What About the Science Labs? DeVolder Family Science Center

What are Classes like at Western Oregon University? DeVolder Family Science Center

What Do the Ambassadors and the PLUS Team Do? Werner University Center

Welcome to Landers Hall Landers Hall

A Typical Dorm Room in Landers Hall Landers Hall

Interview with Mackenzie Landers Hall

Resources of the Residential Service Center Ackerman Hall

Where We Eat: Valsetz Dining Hall Valsetz Dining Hall

Valsetz Dining Hall and Sustainability Valsetz Dining Hall

What's in the Academic Programs and Support Center? Academic Programs and Support Center

The Honors Program at Western Oregon University Academic Programs and Support Center

Where We Study: The Hamersly Library Wayne & Lynn Hamersly Library

Finding Balance and Routine in College Wayne & Lynn Hamersly Library

Welcome to Heritage Hall Heritage Hall

A Typical Dorm Room in Heritage Hall Heritage Hall

Interview with Cesar Heritage Hall

What's Inside Campbell Hall? Campbell Hall

The Art Classrooms in Campbell Hall Campbell Hall

The Physical Education Gym at WOU New Physical Education

Sports Culture at WOU Western Oregon University

Defining Features of WOU: Campus Sculptures Peter Courtney Health and Wellness Center

Where We Play: the Health and Wellness Center Peter Courtney Health and Wellness Center

Performing Arts at WOU: The Rice Auditorium Leonard W. Rice Auditorium

Thanks For Visiting Western Oregon University! Ackerman Hall

Western Oregon University (WOU) A Day in the Life with Cheyanne

00:35

Welcome to Western Oregon University!

00:54

Welcome to Ackerman Hall

01:03

A Typical Dorm Room in Ackerman Hall

06:59

What is it Like to be a Resident Assistant?

00:41

What's in the Richard Woodcock Education Center?

00:54

The Discussion-Based Classroom: A Different Kind of Classroom

00:39

What About the Science Labs?

00:37

What are Classes like at Western Oregon University?

00:27

Welcome to Landers Hall

00:52

A Typical Dorm Room in Landers Hall

04:32

Interview with Mackenzie

00:38

Resources of the Residential Service Center

01:51

Where We Eat: Valsetz Dining Hall

01:28

Valsetz Dining Hall and Sustainability

00:47

What's in the Academic Programs and Support Center?

00:57

The Honors Program at Western Oregon University

01:43

Where We Study: The Hamersly Library

00:56

Finding Balance and Routine in College

00:37

Welcome to Heritage Hall

00:41

A Typical Dorm Room in Heritage Hall

04:22

Interview with Cesar

00:30

What's Inside Campbell Hall?

00:42

The Art Classrooms in Campbell Hall

00:54

The Physical Education Gym at WOU

00:44

Defining Features of WOU: Campus Sculptures

01:03

Where We Play: the Health and Wellness Center

00:38

Thanks For Visiting Western Oregon University!

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved