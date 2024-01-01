Sign Up
Wheaton College Campus

00:58
Claire shows you the src - wheaton's gym!
Claire B Campus
Claire takes you around the SRC, Wheaton's Gym! The SRC has a little bit of everything, including basketball gyms, a rock wall, fitness room, dance room, indoor track, pool, diving boards, and a hot tub! If you take classes in Applied Health Sciences or if you take Wellness, your classes will be in the upper level of the SRC! It's a great place to workout and they even have Zumba groups and yoga classes you can take for free!
02:53
Sarah shows you gold star chapel!
Academics
Gold Star Chapel is a small chapel dedicated to creating a quiet and sacred place for students to access at any time. There are Bibles and devotionals available for use in the chapel. Every saturday night, students gather in Gold Star Chapel to worship and pray together.
02:28
Sarah hangs out in arena theater
Academics
Arena Theater is home to the black box theater on campus. Every year there are shows performed in November, February, and April. Some of the shows are classic plays such as Shakespearean plays and others are more modern plays. Aside from three adult directors, everything is created, run, and managed by the students in theater classes.
02:27
Interested in humanities? visit blanchard hall
Academics
Blanchard Hall was the original building on campus and was named after the first president, Jonathan Blanchard. It houses many of the humanities departments.
00:43
Sarah shows off the kingdom sign
Campus
The Kingdom Sign is a must-see for anyone visiting campus. It is on the corner of Blanchard Lawn next to downtown Wheaton. Many students take first day & graduation day pictures with this sign to show the start and end of your journey at Wheaton. When the first snow happens, all the smaber men run out of their hall (on the opposite side of campus) and down to the Kingdom sign before running all the way back in order to cheer on the start of winter.
01:43
Sarah talks about the location and size of wheaton
Campus
Wheaton is a small Christian liberal arts college located 30 miles west of Chicago with easy access to the city.
01:05
Sarah welcomes you to wheaton college!
Campus
Welcome to Wheaton College! Sarah introduces herself and gives you a glimpse into Arena Theater.
02:20
How to stay fit at wheaton
Student Recreational Center (SRC) is home to all of the sports teams on campus, a dance studio, hot tub, and rock wall. Students come in for fun evening activities such as intermural sports or for a good workout on the treadmill. The gym has lots of windows so it's very light and a nice atmosphere to workout in.
01:49
Walking back from class with aly
Campus
Aly and Sarah walk back from class and talk about Aly's experience as a student at Wheaton. She talks about the academic climate and social life on at Wheaton.
02:11
Sarah shows you the quad
Campus
Everyone on campus walks through the quad at least once a day. The quad is the backyard of Blanchard and stretches to Beamer. People walk through the quad on the way to and from chapel and classes. The large walkway allows people to bike, walk, or skateboard along the path.
Wheaton College

02:47
Goodbye for now!
Campus
Sarah explains the campus community and covenant before saying goodbye.
00:40
Intramurals at wheaton
Claire B Campus
Claire talks a bit about intramural sports at Wheaton College - something anyone of any skill can join! At Wheaton, they have dodgeball, indoor soccer, outdoor soccer, sand volleyball, volleyball, basketball, kickball, ultimate frisbee, softball, and others! Intramural sports (IMs) are a great way to meet new people and have some fun outdoors and indoors!

Wheaton College Blanchard Hall

02:27
Interested in humanities? visit blanchard hall
Academics
Blanchard Hall was the original building on campus and was named after the first president, Jonathan Blanchard. It houses many of the humanities departments.
01:20
Wheaton classrooms at their finest
Academics
Classes at Wheaton have between 5-80 students at a time. Major classes tend to me smaller while gen eds are much larder. In this classroom there are roughly 30 students per class.

Wheaton College Blanchard Lawn

02:08
Sarah visits blanchard lawn
Blanchard Lawn is in the middle of campus and acts as a private park in the middle of campus. Students hang out there in the warm months of the school year. Blanchard lawn overlooks the Billy Graham Center, Blanchard Hall, the Stadium, and Beamer.

Wheaton College Buswell Memorial Library

02:11
Sarah tells you about buswell library
Academics
Buswell library is a three-story library just off the quad. Along with the Wheaton Public Library (WPL), located 4 blocks from campus, you can borrow most of your books for classes if you don't want to buy them. The WPL loans books out for two weeks to a month, Buswell library lends books out for up to a semester.
