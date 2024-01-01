The Kingdom Sign is a must-see for anyone visiting campus. It is on the corner of Blanchard Lawn next to downtown Wheaton. Many students take first day & graduation day pictures with this sign to show the start and end of your journey at Wheaton. When the first snow happens, all the smaber men run out of their hall (on the opposite side of campus) and down to the Kingdom sign before running all the way back in order to cheer on the start of winter.