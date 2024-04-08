Job Description

We are seeking highly motivated, social, and sales-oriented students at CAU to help drive new users for Omella for clubs and organizations at CAU. This role allows for high earning potential.

Omella is a high-growth technology company that is radically disrupting online group payments. We give fraternities, sororities and other college clubs a free way to collect dues, fundraise and charge members that’s WAY easier than the hassle of chasing after folks who owe. Think Venmo or Cash App for university clubs and groups. Prior to Omella, our founders started Remind.com, a messaging app with 30M+ users in 80% of US schools and were featured in Forbes 30 Under 30.

A few things college clubs use Omella for…

💸 Membership Dues ❤️ Fundraisers 🍻 Beverage Olympics ⛷️ Ski trip 🏠 Rent 💃 Formal Tickets 🐴 Hayride 🤾🏽‍♂️ Dodgeball Fundraiser 📃 New Member Intake Fees 🥂 Bar crawl 🎟️ Event Ticketing 🤫 Silent Auction ⏰ Fines 👩🏻‍🎓 Scholarship Fund 💰 Business Fraternity Sponsorships

Clark Atlanta University Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have an interest in sales, marketing, payments or tech? Do you wish Omella existed the last time you had to text members who still owe from a spreadsheet 🥵!? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a Brand Ambassador at Clark Atlanta University!

As a brand ambassador, you will be responsible for raising awareness on campus about Omella by sharing it with fraternities, sororities, clubs and other organizations that needs to collect money or forms. For example, explaining that while Omella is free like Venmo, it is not associated with anyone’s personal tax ID and can be used to automate, track and college membership dues, event ticketing, pooling money for parties, merchandise, fundraising and event rent!

Our team will train you on marketing fundamentals, communication practices and skills, and expose you to other components of a high-growth startup.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will help fellow students collect more for their organizations and get their time back, so they can focus on what really matters, rather than tracking down payments! Come work with one of education’s most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current Clark Atlanta University students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Atlanta.

