Current Rice Business Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have access to a smartphone, DLSR camera or GoPro? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a student videographer for Rice Business on CampusReel.
CampusReel democratizes the Business School search process by crowdsourcing tens of thousands of student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life.
Through this flexible, part-time role you will learn valuable and transferable videography and marketing skills, work closely with one of education's most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income. The requirements for the position are as follows:
- Virtual Research Interview ($50) - Sit down with a CampusReel team member for a 20-minute, informal recorded video Research Interview. You will be asked to speak honestly and openly about your experience as a Rice Business student, which will be used to create fun, authentic video content.
- Day-in-the-Life Video Creation ($200) - For those students who meet our video creation requirements, you will be asked to work with the CampusReel team to film a series of Day-in-the-Life style video clips. You will be provided with all the resources, training and structure to make this a fun and streamlined process, and all we ask is that you put your best foot forward in the videos! No editing required on your part - record and submit the footage, and the CampusReel editing team will take it from there. This project takes ~4-5 hours to complete, and you can do it at your own pace.
This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current Rice Business students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Houston, TX.