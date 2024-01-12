Sign Up
Rice Business Content Creator
Location
Houston, TX
Type
Part Time
Salary
$50 - $250 USD
Job Description
Posted on: January 12, 2024

Current Rice Business Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have access to a smartphone, DLSR camera or GoPro? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a student videographer for Rice Business on CampusReel.

CampusReel democratizes the Business School search process by crowdsourcing tens of thousands of student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will learn valuable and transferable videography and marketing skills, work closely with one of education's most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income. The requirements for the position are as follows:

  1. Virtual Research Interview ($50) - Sit down with a CampusReel team member for a 20-minute, informal recorded video Research Interview. You will be asked to speak honestly and openly about your experience as a Rice Business student, which will be used to create fun, authentic video content.
  2. Day-in-the-Life Video Creation ($200) - For those students who meet our video creation requirements, you will be asked to work with the CampusReel team to film a series of Day-in-the-Life style video clips. You will be provided with all the resources, training and structure to make this a fun and streamlined process, and all we ask is that you put your best foot forward in the videos! No editing required on your part - record and submit the footage, and the CampusReel editing team will take it from there. This project takes ~4-5 hours to complete, and you can do it at your own pace.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current Rice Business students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Houston, TX.

This position is hiring now. Apply directly through CampusReel.
