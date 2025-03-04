Job Description

Current Rice Business Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have access to a smartphone, DLSR camera or GoPro? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a student content creator for Rice Business on CampusReel.

CampusReel helps with the business school search process by crowdsourcing tens of thousands of student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with videos under 2 minutes capturing campus life.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will learn valuable and transferable videography and marketing skills, work closely with one of education's most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income. The requirements for the position are as follows:

- Sit down with a CampusReel team member for a 20-minute, informal recorded video. You will be asked to speak honestly and openly about your experience as a Rice Business student, which may be used as testimonial content in a fun video and shared with prospective students and the Rice Business community. Day-in-the-Life Video Creation ($200) - Students who meet our video creation requirements will be asked to film a series of Day-in-the-Life style video clips. You will be provided with all the resources, training and structure to make this a fun and streamlined process, and all we ask is that you put your best foot forward in the videos! No editing required on your part - record and submit the footage, and the CampusReel editing team will take it from there. This project takes ~4-5 hours to complete, and you can do it at your own pace.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current Rice Business students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Houston, TX.

