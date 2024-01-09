Job Description

CampusReel is a high-growth, well-funded startup that is turning the college search process upside down. We've been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, USA Today and more. Join our amazing company and community today!

Current Seattle U Students: do you have a passion for your school? Do you have access to a smartphone, DLSR camera or GoPro? Do you believe in the tremendous value that CampusReel provides to students and families that can't afford to visit college campuses? Do you want a flexible work opportunity that also provides amazing resume experience? If you answered yes to any of these questions, apply to be a student videographer for Seattle U on CampusReel.

CampusReel democratizes the college search process by crowdsourcing tens of thousands of student-made videos from hundreds of college campuses. Our videos are authentic and honest - we allow current college students to tell their campus story with 1-5 minute videos capturing campus life. As an on campus student videographer, you will record a short series of videos to document your daily life on campus at Seattle U for the benefit of prospective students. Our team will guide you through video and vlog fundamentals, teach you best practices and review your work with feedback.

Through this flexible, part-time role you will learn valuable and transferable videography and marketing skills, work closely with one of education's most exciting tech startups, and earn a little extra income.

This opportunity is an on-campus student job open to all current Seattle U students. This work can be completed remotely, but you should have access to campus and the surrounding area in Seattle, WA.

