Job Description

IN-PERSON WORKING OPPORTUNITIES ONLY FOR UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX-MICHIGAN GRADUATES

Wondering what kind of career awaits you at UWM? Our Operations team is a great fit for self-motivated individuals who are comfortable in a fast-paced environment. Current students from University of Phoenix-Michigan are welcome to apply to this awesome opportunity. But that's not all: our ideal team member would also take elite client service seriously and tackle every day with a multitasking vengeance, while also hitting daily production goals with accuracy and a high level of quality. If you're not sure where your skill and experience can lead you, leave it to our UWM recruiters who are dedicated to pointing new team members toward a career they'll love. This full-time position requires a 40-hour workweek. So take it all in, because in this role, there's a big potential for growth.

WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING

Supporting the loan process

Learning new technology processes

Request policy's and corrections of document need for the loan process

Interacting with 3rd parties

Collaborating with your team

Hitting daily production goals

Reviewing information for completeness and accuracy

Inbound and Outbound calls from 3rd parties to help assist loan process

WHAT WE NEED FROM YOU

Must Have Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

Proficiency with Microsoft Suite (specifically Outlook, Excel and Word)

Ability to handle a fast paced environment

Production and process-oriented skills

Ability to focus in an open workspace

Attention to detail

Self-motivation

Elite client service skills

Exceptional communication skills

On-site attendance

Willingness to learn and be coached

Problem solving skills

Ability to handle multiple inbound and outbound calls

THE PLACE & THE PERKS

Ready to join thousands of talented team members who are making the dream of home ownership possible for more Americans? It’s all happening on UWM’s campus, where our award-winning workplace packs plenty of perks and amenities that keep the atmosphere buzzing with energy and excitement.

It’s no wonder that out of our six pillars, People Are Our Greatest Asset is number one. It’s at the very heart of how we treat each other, our clients and our community. Whether it’s providing elite client service or continuously striving to improve, our pillars provide a pathway to a more successful personal and professional life.

From the team member that holds a door open to the one that helps guide your career, you’ll feel the encouragement and support on day one. No matter your race, creed, gender, age, sexual orientation and ethnicity, you’ll be welcomed here. Accepted here. And empowered to Be You Here.

More reasons you’ll love working here include:

Paid Time Off (PTO) after just 30 days

Additional parental and maternity leave benefits after 12 months

Adoption reimbursement program

Paid volunteer hours

Paid training and career development

Medical, dental, vision and life insurance

401k with employer match

Mortgage discount and area business discounts

Free membership to our large, state-of-the-art fitness center, including exercise classes such as yoga and Zumba, various sports leagues and a full-size basketball court

Wellness area, including an in-house primary-care physician’s office, full-time massage therapist and hair salon

Gourmet cafeteria featuring homemade breakfast and lunch

Convenience store featuring healthy grab-and-go snacks

In-house Starbucks and Dunkin

Indoor/outdoor café with Wi-Fi

Apply now