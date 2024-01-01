Sign Up
03:23
Meet tasmiah at adelphi - a little bit about me!
Tasmiah Basher Campus
Hello! My name is Tasmiah Basher and I am currently a junior Psychology and Molecular Neuroscience major at Adelphi University. Get to know a little more about me and why I chose Adelphi!
02:23
Kailey takes us into the university center at adelphi!
Kailey Broderick Campus
Kailey takes us into the University Center at Adelphi!
04:25
Tekhira at adelphi: blodgett hall tour
Tekhira Francis Campus
Blodgett Hall is home to many departments at Adelphi University. In this video, I take you through the special spots of the communications department and psychology department.
05:32
Kailey: my favorite spots on adelphi's campus
Kailey Broderick Campus
Kailey takes us around some of her favorite spots on campus!
02:34
Tekhira at adelphi: klapper arts building tour
Tekhira Francis Campus
Klapper Center is the home of fine arts on campus. Students come to Klapper to take their painting, printing and sculpture classes. Personally, it's one of my favorite buildings after taking relief printing.
06:45
Explore waldo hall at adelphi
Jane Spardel Campus
Explore Waldo Hall at Adelphi
02:09
Nexus with kailey
Kailey Broderick Campus
Kailey takes us to Nexus, a great place to hang out on campus.

