Meet tasmiah at adelphi - a little bit about me!
Hello! My name is Tasmiah Basher and I am currently a junior Psychology and Molecular Neuroscience major at Adelphi University. Get to know a little more about me and why I chose Adelphi!
Kailey takes us into the University Center at Adelphi!
Tekhira at adelphi: blodgett hall tour
Blodgett Hall is home to many departments at Adelphi University. In this video, I take you through the special spots of the communications department and psychology department.
Kailey: my favorite spots on adelphi's campus
Kailey takes us around some of her favorite spots on campus!
Tekhira at adelphi: klapper arts building tour
Klapper Center is the home of fine arts on campus. Students come to Klapper to take their painting, printing and sculpture classes. Personally, it's one of my favorite buildings after taking relief printing.