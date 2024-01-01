YOU'RE WATCHING
American University (AU) Campus
03:10
My favorite part of campus: mountain campus
NCCU's mountain campus has some of my favorite spots. Here, I introduce you all to the Art and Cultural Center-- which has amazing views of Taipei during the day and at night. It is also a relaxing place to study and hosts student performances!
01:17
Walk through campus and hear about some important landmarks
American University's main quad is officially called the Eric Friedheim Quadrangle. It is formed by the School of Communications, School of International Relations, the library, and a number of other buildings!
00:54
Give 1 piece of advice to a prospective student.
I LOVE Alex's advice here! And, no matter when you go to school (especially if you're in the a city), this advice will hold true. Come here with an open mind!
00:25
Pit stop in american's main quad
Most classes are located in buildings that form our main quadrangle. People also hang out here on nice, sunny days!
03:21
Food on campus ft. our dining hall
NCCU's dining hall can get busy before and after classes. In this video, I show you where I like to get my coffee and breakfast near campus. In addition, we learn more about NCCU's dining hall and get a look at it.
05:15
Walk with me: i-house to lower campus
Every day, I walk from I-House to Lower Campus to get to my classes. Follow me along my route and explore the buildings I frequently visit on lower campus.
04:03
How does nccu make direct exchange students feel at home?
As a direct exchange student, you may have to be more proactive with finding a community on campus than other students who do different study abroad programs that center more of a group experience. In this video, I talk about how NCCU student organizations and offices on campus make us feel at home!
03:29
Why did you choose au, and a bunch of other questions answered.
Keep in mind her opinions and thoughts are unique to her! Although, her beliefs seem to mimic those of the larger student body as well.
01:51
Meet mae! on exchange in taipei
Hello CampusReel! My name is Mae, a junior from American University, currently studying abroad in Taipei, Taiwan at the National Chengchi University. In this video, I introduce myself and my program. I also talk about how my CampusReel tour of NCCU centers the exchange student perspective versus the experience of a local Taiwanese full-time degree student.