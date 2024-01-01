YOU'RE WATCHING
00:58
Converse hall, important for administrative, academic, and transportation reasons
Converse is the building that houses the Office of Financial Aid, along with other important offices like the Fellowships Office and the registrar. You may also have classes or attend special events there. Several transportation services also stop in front of the hall.
00:53
New science center construction
Amherst is transitioning to a new, multi-million dollar science center in Summer 2018. There is currently a lot of construction on-campus as a result. It's unclear what the old science center will be used for after the move to the new one.
00:43
The quaintest place on-campus, the rotherwas room in the mead art museum
The art museum offers awe-inspiring collections, and is also a quiet place study. The Rotherwas Room is particularly beautiful and often offers a large table and chairs for students to do their work there.
00:56
A "beach" in western mass?!?
The "beach" is our affectionate name for the old science center patio/observation deck. It's a great hangout spot when the weather is warmer, offering tables and chairs with large umbrellas. Also a great place to watch the sunrise.
00:30
Another view of the freshman quad
Another view of the freshman quad and the mental health awareness event happening at the time of the video.
00:59
Just keep swimming
Amherst's pool has special, somewhat restrictive hours for public swimming, so be sure to work your schedule out. It also has a skating rink with a handful of public skating days each year.
00:53
A tour of frost library, the main library at amherst
Frost Library offers not only study resources but also is the site of a cafe. Students gather here for exhibitions, meetings, and academic events. There are 3 above-ground floors and 3 below-ground floors. The below-ground floors are generally used for intense and silent study.
00:59
Special events on val quad
Lily discusses the role of Val Quad (freshman quad) on-campus. At the time of the video, senior ball was set to take place that night and the quad was occupied with a large white tent. Other events that happen here are spring and fall festival, where the college invites many street food vendors.
00:53
The gym at amherst
Amherst's gym is pretty small, but it has everything you might need--treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, weight machines, etc. The gym is open throughout the day and is usually busiest in late afternoons. The training/athletic rehab center is also in the gym, and they not only help college athletes but also recreational athletes.
00:59
The best view on-campus: memorial hill
Memorial Hill is arguably the most gorgeous and iconic part of campus. From the hill, you can see a distant blue mountain range that is a 20 min bus ride away, a great destination for hiking. Students flock to this hill for sunbathing and relaxing during the warm weather. Also a good spot for sledding in the snow.
00:53
00:59
07:24
A chat with josh, polisci and music major in the class of 2018e
Hear why Josh chose Amherst. He graduated in the fall and stayed on-campus to do research. We discuss his experience at Amherst, with notable points being the orchestra and academic atmosphere. Josh lives off-campus since he's graduated, but most enrolled students live on-campus all four years.
00:53
00:31
The outside of keefe campus center
Amherst's campus center holds several resource centers, such as the study abroad office and women's and gender center. This is also the spot to go for grab n' go lunch and student mail. It doesn't, however, feel like a hub for student activity; it's not the go-to spot to hang out.
01:25
The inside of keefe campus center
During the day, most of the Campus Center traffic is due to Grab n' Go (where students can get a quick, portable lunch) and the mail room. The Campus Center doesn't really feel like a hub of activity, but there are often club meetings here and people do go to Schwemm's at night for comfort food (the grab n' go area turns into a grille at night). Schwemm's will actually be renovated in Fall 2018 to become a college bar.
08:59
A chat with larissa, a german ta
A chat with Larissa, a German TA from Germany. Primary points include the academic pressure at Amherst as well as the strong sense of trust and security. Students often pressure themselves to achieve as much as possible, which can sometimes lead to feelings of inadequacy at a school with many talented people. In terms of safety, students can leave their belongings in the library for hours unattended without being worried about theft.
01:40
The freshman quad
The freshman quad is the heart of campus; all the freshman dorms are located around it, as well as Johnson Chapel (used for ceremonies like convocation) and the main library. When the weather is nice, the quad is home to lawn chairs, groups of friends tossing frisbees, and special events like the mental health walk in the video.