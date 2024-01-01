During the day, most of the Campus Center traffic is due to Grab n' Go (where students can get a quick, portable lunch) and the mail room. The Campus Center doesn't really feel like a hub of activity, but there are often club meetings here and people do go to Schwemm's at night for comfort food (the grab n' go area turns into a grille at night). Schwemm's will actually be renovated in Fall 2018 to become a college bar.