Amherst College Dining & Food
01:36
Lily val-sits at breakfast. what's val-sitting?
Valentine Dining Hall (aka "Val"), is the only dining hall at Amherst. Students love to hate on Val, but there are a variety of options, so students with dietary restrictions should be able to find something, especially with the stir fry station and panini machine. Food is constantly improving, though most students would say that it's only mediocre most days.
00:47
Upset about missing the best chipotle tempeh wrap from grab n' go - important tip
If you swipe into Val for lunch, you can no longer swipe into Grab n' Go and vice versa. I swiped into Val before realizing that Grab n' Go had my favorite wrap that day (the menu repeats ever 2 weeks).
02:07
A walk through valentine dining hall
Lily walks through Val and shows us the different food stations. There is a traditional meat line and the "lighter side" with vegetarian/vegan options, as well as a salad bar, gluten free/dairy free fridge, pizza bar, and cereal bar.
01:33
I got my chipotle tempeh wrap! + more on the dining system
Students have the option of two meal plans: the full meal plan, which is 3 meals/day (unlimited swipes), or 2 meals/day plus credit for the campus cafes. You can get off the meal plan, but you must provide justification. There is also a co-op style dorm where students cook meals together and are off the meal plan.
01:25
The inside of keefe campus center
During the day, most of the Campus Center traffic is due to Grab n' Go (where students can get a quick, portable lunch) and the mail room. The Campus Center doesn't really feel like a hub of activity, but there are often club meetings here and people do go to Schwemm's at night for comfort food (the grab n' go area turns into a grille at night). Schwemm's will actually be renovated in Fall 2018 to become a college bar.
