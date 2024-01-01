Sign Up
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) Campus

01:40
Jodi shows you some of the on campus restaurants
Food
The Pod carries everything you could ever need from items like snacks all the way to toothpaste. The marketplace is a great place to go when all of the other food places are closed, because they all close super early. Chick fil a is also a very popular one and lines for lunch can get long but they move fast.
02:27
Introduction to arizona state university
Academics
Hello! I’m from Sacramento, CA and I came to Arizona State University because it has one of the best journalism schools in the country. I have a minor in sustainability, which our school of sustainability was the first among all colleges. I hope you enjoy my tour of Arizona State University at the downtown campus!
02:20
Student faculty ratio
Academics
In this video i discuss the student and faculty ratio on the downtown campus compared to the other campuses.
01:06
Downtown campus -- rooftop pool
Maple Lv Campus
I will show you around the downtown SDFC rooftop pool.
01:41
Hidden gem - usgd office
Academics
In this video my friend and coworker Lauren will talk about USGD and why you should check it out if you come to ASU Downtown.
01:33
Arizona center
Food
In this video I will be showing you around on of Downtown's newest buildings the Arizona Center.
01:28
Asu students describe life at the downtown phoenix campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to be on the Downtown Phoenix campus.
03:39
Jodi asks hannah about her thoughts on the campus
Academics
Hannah talks about how she likes the small size of the campus but recommends the Tempe campus if you want more of a big college feel. Students here are very focused on their majors and are serious about their careers so the atmosphere is very academic. When wanting to go out Tempe is the place to be so students have to drive or take a Lyft or Uber to get there.
03:31
Jodi shows us the university center
The University Center has a lot of important aspects to it. It used to be a bank and it still has a bank used for students who have the option to bank through their ASU ID card. It also holds the library and tutoring center.
02:58
Jodi shows you the different quads on campus
Campus
The main buildings on campus are the Walter Cronkite School, the University Center, the Post office, Taylor Place, and the law school.
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU)

Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) 1949 E University Dr

02:27
Introduction to arizona state university
Academics
Hello! I’m from Sacramento, CA and I came to Arizona State University because it has one of the best journalism schools in the country. I have a minor in sustainability, which our school of sustainability was the first among all colleges. I hope you enjoy my tour of Arizona State University at the downtown campus!

Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) 200 E Taylor St

03:01
Jodi shows you the residential hall (dorm)
Dorms
The dorms hold two people in each room and each room has a bathroom. The dorms are really nice compared to most other schools. They come with a mini fridge, a microwave, a desk, a chair, a bed and mattress and drawers.

Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) Arizona Center

01:33
Arizona center
Food
In this video I will be showing you around on of Downtown's newest buildings the Arizona Center.
