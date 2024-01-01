YOU'RE WATCHING
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) Campus
01:40
Jodi shows you some of the on campus restaurants
The Pod carries everything you could ever need from items like snacks all the way to toothpaste. The marketplace is a great place to go when all of the other food places are closed, because they all close super early. Chick fil a is also a very popular one and lines for lunch can get long but they move fast.
02:27
Introduction to arizona state university
Hello! I’m from Sacramento, CA and I came to Arizona State University because it has one of the best journalism schools in the country. I have a minor in sustainability, which our school of sustainability was the first among all colleges. I hope you enjoy my tour of Arizona State University at the downtown campus!
02:20
Student faculty ratio
In this video i discuss the student and faculty ratio on the downtown campus compared to the other campuses.
01:41
Hidden gem - usgd office
In this video my friend and coworker Lauren will talk about USGD and why you should check it out if you come to ASU Downtown.
01:33
Arizona center
In this video I will be showing you around on of Downtown's newest buildings the Arizona Center.
01:28
Asu students describe life at the downtown phoenix campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to be on the Downtown Phoenix campus.
03:39
Jodi asks hannah about her thoughts on the campus
Hannah talks about how she likes the small size of the campus but recommends the Tempe campus if you want more of a big college feel. Students here are very focused on their majors and are serious about their careers so the atmosphere is very academic. When wanting to go out Tempe is the place to be so students have to drive or take a Lyft or Uber to get there.
03:31
Jodi shows us the university center
The University Center has a lot of important aspects to it. It used to be a bank and it still has a bank used for students who have the option to bank through their ASU ID card. It also holds the library and tutoring center.
02:58
Jodi shows you the different quads on campus
The main buildings on campus are the Walter Cronkite School, the University Center, the Post office, Taylor Place, and the law school.
01:12
Typical classroom
In this video Lauren and I will be showing you Cronkite classrooms as well as explaining class sizes.
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix (ASU) 1949 E University Dr
