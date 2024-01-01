YOU'RE WATCHING
Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:11
Life at the polytechnic campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to live and learn on the Polytechnic campus.
02:11
Ceci on why asu polytechnic?
Hi all! This is just a quick introduction video about me and ASU, can't wait to show you more!
02:23
Our favorite things about poly
ASU students talk about their favorite aspects of the Polytechnic campus.
Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic)
01:11
Life at the polytechnic campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to live and learn on the Polytechnic campus.
02:23
Our favorite things about poly
ASU students talk about their favorite aspects of the Polytechnic campus.