Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:11
Life at the polytechnic campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to live and learn on the Polytechnic campus.
02:11
Ceci on why asu polytechnic?
Cecilia Knaggs Campus
Hi all! This is just a quick introduction video about me and ASU, can't wait to show you more!
02:23
Our favorite things about poly
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about their favorite aspects of the Polytechnic campus.
02:28
What's around campus?
Rachael Shantz Campus
Rachael takes us around town to see the sights near ASU's Polytechnic campus.

Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic)

01:11
Life at the polytechnic campus
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about what it feels like to live and learn on the Polytechnic campus.
02:23
Our favorite things about poly
Cindi Farmer Campus
ASU students talk about their favorite aspects of the Polytechnic campus.
02:28
What's around campus?
Rachael Shantz Campus
Rachael takes us around town to see the sights near ASU's Polytechnic campus.

Arizona State University-Polytechnic (ASU Polytechnic) Arizona State University Polytechnic Campus

02:11
Ceci on why asu polytechnic?
Cecilia Knaggs Campus
Hi all! This is just a quick introduction video about me and ASU, can't wait to show you more!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved