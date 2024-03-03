ASU's Gammage Memorial Auditorium with Qiqi
ASU Gammage is a great place for students to enjoy some theaters and art performances. Some Broadway shows come here and some students can see a musical!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I'm the fume and media production student in Arizona state adversity. So today I'm going to introduce a damage to you guys. It is also uh it's also a great place for students commitment and graduation ceremonies each year. Uh this auditorium also can increase I think against 1000 of students and teachers and staff active stuff here.
Other Playlists
A Day in the Life with Nandita Nandita J
A Day in the Life with Cecilia Cecilia K
A Day in the Life with Shivani Shivani J
A Day in the Life with Bianca Bianca D
A Day in the Life with Alyssa Alyssa G
Monet Monet Mitchell
Meet ASU!
International Student Perspectives
Food and Dining
ASU Dorm Life
Campus Hot Spots
Student Life at ASU
ASU Academics