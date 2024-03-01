The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My name is Shivani Baseball, and I am a second year student at Barrett, the honors college at Arizona State University. E am currently pursuing concurrent degrees in English with a concentration and creative writing and social work. I'm originally from Phoenix, Arizona, and I went Thio Chap Rel High School on campus. I'm involved with Camp Qassam March for our Lives and Gold Guides. E decided to come to A S. U because I wanted to be close to my family while still allowing myself to have experiences from which I can grow as a student but also as a person going to a S. U sometimes does feel like I am out of state because there's so many different people and so many opportunities. When I want to feel more connected to a certain group of people, I can because there's so many different smaller communities within a issue as well. I can be a part of the larger issue community. Then I can also rely on the honors community or the social work community or the English community. I feel like I have a lot of options when deciding what I want to do with classes or clubs or any sort of extra academic opportunities. With almost 120,000 students and around 350 different majors, there's always something new to learn and someone new to meet. I live on the Tempe campus, which is around 446 acres with over 55,000 students. The residential hall that I live in is Vista del Sole, THEA per division housing for Barrett students. Now that I've shared some facts and figures, I'd love to share some of my favorite things about S U one of my favorite A issue. The energy is just so amazing, and it's so much fun throwing my forks up with my friends. My favorite event at A S. U is definitely homecoming because there's so many different ways to get involved at different campuses. There's the homecoming pray, the lantern walk, the block party and the football game. My favorite Barrett specific event is the Barrett Ladies teeth had so much fun hearing empowering women speak about their journeys while enjoying a pretty good breakfast with my friends. As I've mentioned before, I love getting involved. During my first semester, I was in Barrett Choir and March for our lives. I also volunteered during Barrett service Saturdays. Then the next semester I got involved with gold guides and Camp Kassam. I've made a issue and I'm so excited to make more Thanks for watching. I'll see you all next time so I could give you a tour around my room.