The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Production class is visual merchandising and then I'm done. When I get to the classroom, you'll see why it's in the second building. You happy? So there's a variety of different types of he's punctual is what we've been talking about. It even makes garments were better, more comfortable see here. So they go buy feet maps that you can do in that software. Like finding not got off on the Internet favorite, yes. I like guys that were in the rug, and he's like the scythe.