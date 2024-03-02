Models at Mommas!
Halloween Night I went to the original Momma Goldberg's Deli with a few members from the AU modeling board! Momma Goldberg's is a very popular spot right off of campus! They have desserts, sandwiches, nachos, beer, and more! Check it out!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I'm here of my modeling board members about turn the camera around. You know, really, This is literally right off campus campus, right across the street. Three or four, which is right next and we're dressed up in arms was supposed to be a broken dong. I think we're the only thing that's just right.