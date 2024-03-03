The Curse of the Auburn Seal !
The Auburn Seal is a historical landmark located in front of Langdon Hall. The seal has been their since the 1970s and many students avoid stepping on the seal during and outside of class hours because, of the fear of the curse!
I am now blocking to a historical landmark, which is the Auburn seal. The myth is, if you step on the field, you will not graduate. In four years, you'll be cursed with seven generations of Alabama fans and you will not find love our universities. This class is getting get and much everybody's going to avoid the seal.