Baker University (BU) Campus
Fun fact: president taft hearts baker
Taft bridge was built and dedicated to President William Howard Taft when he came to Baker to deliver the very first speech on world peace a US president had ever given inside Mabee Hall. HOLY MOLY THAT'S COOL.
Got some questions? i have some answers!
Baker is a small school in a small town, with great weather! I answer some frequently asked questions in this video and tell you more about the little details you are curious about! I also get distracted by a hawk! Woah!
Thinking about studying science? you'll wanna check this out!
Mulvane Science Hall aka the Ivan L. Boyd Center is full of all the science! Baker has excellent programs in biology, chemistry, physics, anatomy, biochemistry, pre-med and pre-engineering. Each of those sciences/programs has a lab in Mulvane and research opportunities.
What?! you don't have a quad?
While Baker doesn't have a traditional quad, there is always activity all over campus! You can find students hammocking, playing spike ball and studying in the grass between classes.
Mabee you shouls come to baker! mabee hall, part 1
Mabee Hall houses a bunch of department's and Baker's largest lecture hall. In this video you will also see our gym/rec center and learn more about the NAIA. Follow the Baker squirrels on twitter, @bakersquirrels!
Osborne chapel came all the way from england!
"The Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel was moved stone by stone from the village of Sproxton, England, to serve as the spiritual center of the university." < straight from the Baker website. The chapel is a really unique part of Baker's recent history, Lady Margaret Thatcher, former British prime minister, dedicated the chapel in 1996! Very cool. Just saying. Every Thursday at 11:00am there is an optional service for students to attend with free lunch afterword.
This is my building! pulliam mass media center
While I will chat more about the Mass Media major in this video, I also show a typical size classroom. Most classes are around 25 students, however depending on your major or the course you are in they could be smaller or larger. Within the department there are lab classes that are open to all students in all majors. These include, the student newspaper, television station and online radio station.
Liam came all the way from scotland to tell you about baker
Liam is a sophomore at Baker and is involved in greek life, track and field, cross country, international honor society and he is a campus tour guide. Learn more about Baker's campus, academics and student life through his eyes.
Harter union, were friends are always plentiful!
The union is a hot spot to study and hangout with friends. We have a coffee stand that accepts cash, card and wildcat cash that comes with your meal plan. You can also use the study rooms in the union for group projects or a s a quieter alternative to the common area.
Jenna black wants to talk to you about bu
Jenna Black is a senior at Baker and she is super involved. Jenna is president of her sorority, on the track team, cross country team and the managing editor of the student newspaper.
Hey! i'm lily, welcome to baker university!
Well hello! I am Lily Stephens and I hail from Snohomish, WA. My college experience at Baker University has been so amazing and I can't wait to share how awesome it's been with you!
