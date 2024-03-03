The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hi, many miss particular city and I'm a sophomore public relations major from Redlands, California has a public relations major. I really enjoy the major as a whole because they really emphasize it, getting you ready for the workforce. We all try and help each other out and help each other get internships and with our assignments. It's really cool community and the professors are really amazing. They really, really care that you grow here at Viola and, um, in all in all different aspects of your life. The workload for public relations majors really follows the pattern of being very limited in homework in the beginning and having one or two large projects. These projects are really amazing because they're aimed to be portfolio builders and things that you're going to want to show future employers at job interviews, and they're really, really great. So for one of my classes, we did a A a portfolio for a real client, so you could pick whatever client you want and you do a bunch of writing pieces for them and this portfolio was really, really helpful because it shows that you've done a lot of different writing styles and really know what you're talking about. One piece of advice that I would have for incoming Freshman Bio are really any school would be to really take initiative in all of these new experiences that you're going to be having. So whether that be in your friendships or in your classes, getting office hours with professors or finding a church and getting involved really take initiative because you're at the point in life when you know when no one's going to be doing it for you, you're going to need to be doing it for yourself. It's really just such an amazing time where you can really discover what you like todo. You're the only one who could do that for you. So really just take initiative, take advantage of all the opportunities that your school has for you and really just enjoy your college years because they go by so fast.