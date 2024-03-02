Jocelyn Brings You Inside the Lim Center for Science, Technology and Health
Jocelyn brings you on a short tour of the Lim Science Center which is the newest building on Biola's campus. This building houses most of the nursing and biology classrooms and offices. She will show you a quick look at what general classrooms look like.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
I am standing in front of the limb Science center. We actually opened this this past year, and it is really awesome for every some major to enjoy the awesome tech that's inside. I personally have had classes in there that are either calm or other like Bible classes. I'm gonna take you guys inside and show you a a tour of one of the classrooms.