So I'm sitting in my car right now because I'm actually going to go off campus and do some work. I wanted to tell you guys a little bit about La Mirada. So if you look on a map, what I right on the border of L. A and Orange County. So the area itself is actually like a residential area like La Mirada is mainly just like residential things. Then if you go like ten minutes down the street, it's wittier and La Habra and like there's Buena Park, so there's like other areas. While not at like itself like in like the five mile radius of the school is residential, we do have like a little plaza that has, like food and like a walmart and stuff. Most of time we will go, too, like what with Town center, which is like a fifteen minute drive away. They have old navy and check filet and target and like shopping and that kind of stuff on then the other direction. So something that's really big here at Biola is the coffee like vibes. Like, we really like going to coffee shops and doing homework and stuff like that. So if you were that kind of person, this is a perfect place for you. I'm not a fan, But I know so many people here like coffee is like their thing. So if you really feel like coffee and Jesus are your thing, like, Biola is a place for you to go. We also live about thirty five to forty minutes away from downtown Dallas. So if you're looking for a church, you can go to downtown L. A. If you're looking for something funded, a fun to do, we go there.