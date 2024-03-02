The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So right behind me is Sutherland and Sutherland is academic building that I personally have had many classes in. I've also attended chapels because there's an auditorium right behind me. We have so many spots on violas campus for you to sit in the sun or maybe in the shape and just Employer Day and hang out anywhere except the library inside there. The set up is essentially the same as high school classroom, but I'll take you into a couple and talk a little bit more about what school is like here at Viola. Sadly, there are a bunch of classes in Sutherland today, so I cannot take you into each classroom. It is a standard desk classroom and their fits about thirty five people in each class, and I've taken an English class in there, a com plaice and I've even danced in there late at night for different activities. So right behind me they actually do this thing where they put up Saran wrap and do graffiti for different events on campus. So you'LL be able to see that all during your time here at Biola.