The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Right now I am sitting inside my door and I was going to film outside, but there was a lot of noise happening with gardening and stuff, so I figured, I'm just going to sit here and talk to you guys a little bit more about dorm life. Essentially, every floor on our campus has like a lounge. So in Hope Hall, the lounges are at the end of the hall, so there's all the rooms. At the very end, there's a lounge, but then in Horton, it's not like a closed off large. It's more like a lounge in the middle of the floor, those air called noble lounges. I find those really fun, but I just happen to live in a different building. So if you ever get a chance to check out the layout like there's like different layouts of each floor, her most buildings here you will have a community bathroom. They have, like a sweet style living so sweet sour living essentially is where there's one room with two roommates and another with another two roommates, and you guys were connected by a bathroom in the middle. That's kind of nice because your bathroom is right next to you. Or if you're right across from the bathroom on DH, you share it with a lot of people. There's probably like fifty to sixty people on every floor. Not all buildings have elevators, even though they are like multiple like stories. Horton has an elevator and Blackstone with dorm life, you will essentially have just this big community, and the Ari's really try to make you acquainted with the people around you. One of the ways they do that is by having a floor ritual. Whether that's on Tuesday nights, you go out to eat, or on Sunday nights you go grab a meal at the CAF like there is something that, like you are encouraged to do every week with your floor. Not everyone goes to them, but I would highly suggest them. They're so fun to just get to know the people around you, although most schools don't have it as a requirement, but people do it anyways. Here at Biola, you're technically required to live on campus in a hole until you're twenty years old. So another thing about Biola like Dorm Life is brother and sister floor. So since most there's only one building that isn't co ed, but they like partner with another building. For hope Specifically, I live in Hope North and there's four floors. So with the four floors, the first fours, boys, the second floor's girls. So sometimes they'LL have activities together on DH. You get to hang out with the guys who lives below you, and then I live on fourth floor and there's guys who live on third, so we hang out together. Sometimes you don't have a CZ many brother sister for activities, but the ones you do have are kind of fun because you just get to know who's living like really close to you. I'm gonna give you guys some dorm tips that I've learned from my past two years living here.