It has been so special to show you a big part of my life for the past two years. I love violence so much, I think there's so much good and what they're seeking after and what they're teaching us here on my one piece of advice for all of you perspective students is to really pray over your decision. Biola is such an amazing place for spiritual growth. It is the perfect place for you to wrestle with your faith and wrestle with all those hard questions about God. Because there are so many resources and so many people who care about your faith and want Teo pour into that. So as you think about going to school here, I suggest really praying over the process because I think God can really have a hand and showing you what it where he needs you to go to school or where your options are. I think from that you can see if this is like a good fit for you. At first, I didn't think it was a good fit for me, so sometimes it really just takes time and prayer, and God will really lead you into some amazing things at the school. Thank you so much for watching my tour. I hope you guys have the best luck in trying to figure out what college you want to go, Teo..