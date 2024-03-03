The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I am standing in front of Chase Gymnasium, which is our gym that houses the basketball team. So every year we have something that kicks off the backs of all season and is called Midnight Madness, where our cheerleading team comes in and all the different sports are able to be represented. Um, and we just kick off spring season of sports Inside this gym, we also hold conferences. This used to be the place where we all chapels, but because we're getting higher in the league, way had to move out and go to Sutherland. What you guys saw in the rest of my campus tour inside. Sometimes their classes held there because there's like basketball classes. Most of the time you'd only go in there for intramural sports that are at night that don't require like, a big field. Then you go in there for, like, big events for Iowa. This track is home to our soccer team and our lacrosse team in attracting field team wear. D, too, except for lacrosse, is a leak sport and not see boys.