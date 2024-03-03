The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Right now I am standing in front of this mural, and it is called the Word, but is better known as the Jesus Merrill here on campus. This is one of our many campus landmarks, and it shows the Holy Trinity in the three shadows behind Jesus. It reminds us of where faith is based and you see it every day on our way to the cafeteria. It's a very picturesque place and violas super well known for this mural.