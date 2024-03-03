The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Right behind me is for Fountain, and here is basically where you can just hang out and study and they have tables everywhere. Since we live in sunny Southern California, it's a great opportunity. You guys can see really cool shots of our quad. Essentially, there's a bunch of tables out. Since we live in sunny Southern California, you can just sit there, do some home, working out with friends. Um, and there's a really special thing where you get Teo, basically step into the fountain for graduation, and it is right next to this area with Sutherland Way. Um, and it's awesome because you get to just see so many people walking by. Now I'm going to show you guys our student union building. It is a a big thing out violet to bring a hammock and just lay out in the sun and right next to it. As you can see, we're walking up on the student union building, which is essentially a twenty four hour area where you can study, hang out with your friends and do some cool stuff. I'm inside the building, and essentially there are a bunch of offices for missionary union student government programming activities and orientation services.