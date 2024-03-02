The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

This gym is hoping the most students it is open every day. You I will show you guys the inside, just a basic Jim. Then there's also the weight room that students can go into. This track is actually open to most students during the day. They ll have signs when track is close for, like the soccer practices or lacrosse on these air, where most of our for sports games are really fun to come. So while we're on the topic of the gym and the track and what students can use, we also have the pool. The pool is open during a couple weird hours, but you guys have a free ability to go swim during those hours, and they have lifeguards on duty. I personally have not done that, But if you're looking for a different way to exercise, I'd completely suggest looking at the schedule for the pool and going swimming instead of running here, going to Egypt.