Now I'm going to talk a little bit more about the night life you have. Our night life is kind of different than what you would expect At most schools. If you decide to apply to Biola, you'LL know well, contract that is it's in application. I won't drink while I'm enrolled in classes here. I won't do drugs and I won't have sex outside of marriage If you're Christian, you know that that is one of our values is too leave sex for marriage because that's how we believe God intended it. So it every resident's hall, the IRA's will have like in all hole, which is essentially like, ah, party for your entire dorm building. There's always a back to school one and, like, ah, Christmas one. So those I'LL essentially like the night life that's provided for you here. They have games like it just depends on, like the vibe of your hall, but my hole is very fun and we do karaoke e. And it's just a really fun time to see everyone else who you living community with that you would otherwise not see. I've had a pass for like, four years because I'm from Southern California. Most people who like come here they like No, that Disney's a thing, and you can get the cheapest past the Southern California select past and use it because it's only a twenty minute drive away. It's so easy to go and, like, spend the day there. Sometimes we just go to downtown Disney if your pass is blocked and then the other thing we like to dio, Not everyone loves this, but I do know like a handful of people, including myself, who loved doing this. We live near includes Fullerton, which is a line dancing place. You know how to explain it? I dont say like, Oh, Biola endorses this. I will say Like That's one of the fun things I choose to do on a Friday night. Like I'll goto in cahoots and go wine dancing like they teach the finances and they have people of showing you how to do it. I suggest going at least once in your Bible a career. If you're not a dancer than maybe don't go, it's probably not for you. So that's it really about night life and outside La Morada Biola. If you're interested in more, just check out a map, maybe check out Viola's website. These everything I've talked about is really just my personal experience and what I know.