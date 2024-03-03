The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It is in the business building, and it is known, really, for just like a quick cup of coffee or a meal exchange where you use your meal sweets on. Then we also have common grounds, which are like coffee shop five kind of coffeehouse. Uh, that one's really fun to go to, because there's a lot of people in the area and you have to see your friends. Also they play like really mellow music sake and focus on your homework. Then right next to Coming grounds is Eagle's Nest and Evils. Ness is like a deli kind of by, but it's like burgers. Like burritos and tacos and stuff like that, Heritage Heritage has, like smoothies and by evil. Bloxham is more for upper campus people because watching was a farther storm from like the middle of campus. So if you live in the upper campus of buildings, it will be easier to go back soon. They have some really fun stuff it looks like a mini seven eleven inside, it highly suggest if you get a chance to go over there in this quiet inside on all of these different food places. If you have the meal plan, you can use flax dollars, which come with your meals there, kind of like a gift card on your ID, and you'LL have between fifty to one hundred fifty dollars and you can spend it on coffee or food, anything you like. Then every day at lunch, there's different items that you can get better solely using the meal swipes that you have instead of spending those gift cards dollars.