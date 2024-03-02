The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Right now I am standing in front of the viola bells. This used to actually sit on top of the viola building when it was located in Los Angeles. We can see right now there are five different bells on this structure, and originally the five bills were on the viola tower. There used to be eleven, but only five are seen right now, and these bells ring about three times a day, depending on the day. They usually signify chapels that are happening on campus. Personally, I live on campus and I do not hear the bells during the day. So if that's something you're worried about, don't worry about it. You can see that these bells right here are a significant location on campus where you meet people or you just walked by it on your way to go.