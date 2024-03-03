The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

You can walk in and take your ID card, and you swipe it and it'LL automatically take meals off your meal. There's so many options we have pizza, uh, like lunch and dinner every day on. Sometimes I like to mix it up with different kinds of pizza, but you'LL have like that as like a staple food. So there's one area where it's like a made to order. So they'LL put in give you options of like six different like veggies you can put in your bull, and then they'LL Cook that up for you. Then we have a salad bar that's open and then his burgers, usually at every meal and then for breakfast. Or you can get like premade eggs and sausage and potatoes on just your basic breakfast items. There's ice cream in the CAF, their cereal strings all those things are available to you and you can basically, if you really wanted to stay in the cab all day and use one feels people do it. It's been known for a place to study a place to hang out, so overall the quality of the food is pretty good. Uh, sometimes it's hard to find a variety of food because they do repeat certain kinds of meals.