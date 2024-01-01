Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

06:33
Information on cga
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Watch to learn more about the ins and outs of being a member of Bloomsburg's CGA!
04:58
Husky hot spots: andruss library
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Husky Hot Spots: Andruss Library
01:16
Receiving the new admissions acceptance letter for bloomsburg university!
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
This is a video of how one would receive the new Bloomsburg University Admissions Acceptance Letter!
01:31
Recipe for success
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Watch to learn all the ingredients for success here at Bloomsburg University!
08:45
Bloomsburg packing list
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Watch this video to learn more about what is important to bring when you come to Bloomsburg University's Campus!
04:33
All about the university shuttle bus
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
come learn some tips and times about our campus transportation free to all students!
01:16
Husky hot spots: the rec center
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Our next Husky Hot Spot - The Student Recreation Center, or, more affectionately referred to as 'The Rec'!

Take a quick look with GA Emily!
03:27
What makes bu, bu?
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
What makes our university stand out? Sit in on this video to check it out!
08:39
New arts and administration building tour!
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Tour Guide Britt tours the new Arts and Administration building with Grad assistant Ang! Join us on Britt's FIRST TIME seeing the brand new classrooms, studios, offices, and classic Bloomsburg views!
04:26
A day in the life
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Topics: Morning routine | Living in Honeysuckle apartments | Using campus transportation | Working on campus | Lunch routine during a day of classes | CGA meeting (student government association meeting) | Navigating campus in-between classes | Study-abroad planning | Research project
SHOW MORE

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

04:33
All about the university shuttle bus
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
come learn some tips and times about our campus transportation free to all students!

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania 400 E 2nd St

06:33
Information on cga
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Watch to learn more about the ins and outs of being a member of Bloomsburg's CGA!
04:58
Husky hot spots: andruss library
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Husky Hot Spots: Andruss Library
08:45
Bloomsburg packing list
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Watch this video to learn more about what is important to bring when you come to Bloomsburg University's Campus!
01:16
Husky hot spots: the rec center
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Our next Husky Hot Spot - The Student Recreation Center, or, more affectionately referred to as 'The Rec'!

Take a quick look with GA Emily!
03:27
What makes bu, bu?
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
What makes our university stand out? Sit in on this video to check it out!
04:26
A day in the life
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Topics: Morning routine | Living in Honeysuckle apartments | Using campus transportation | Working on campus | Lunch routine during a day of classes | CGA meeting (student government association meeting) | Navigating campus in-between classes | Study-abroad planning | Research project
04:23
The difference between bu id, myhusky, and bolt
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Learn the differences between MyHusky, BOLT and Student IDs.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania 525 E 2nd St

08:39
New arts and administration building tour!
Bloomsburg Admissions Campus
Tour Guide Britt tours the new Arts and Administration building with Grad assistant Ang! Join us on Britt's FIRST TIME seeing the brand new classrooms, studios, offices, and classic Bloomsburg views!

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Bloomsburg University Entrance

08:15
Day in the life - brit
CampusReel Admin Campus
A day in the life with Brit
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved