Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Campus
Information on cga
Watch to learn more about the ins and outs of being a member of Bloomsburg's CGA!
Receiving the new admissions acceptance letter for bloomsburg university!
This is a video of how one would receive the new Bloomsburg University Admissions Acceptance Letter!
Recipe for success
Watch to learn all the ingredients for success here at Bloomsburg University!
Bloomsburg packing list
Watch this video to learn more about what is important to bring when you come to Bloomsburg University's Campus!
All about the university shuttle bus
come learn some tips and times about our campus transportation free to all students!
Husky hot spots: the rec center
Our next Husky Hot Spot - The Student Recreation Center, or, more affectionately referred to as 'The Rec'!
Take a quick look with GA Emily!
New arts and administration building tour!
Tour Guide Britt tours the new Arts and Administration building with Grad assistant Ang! Join us on Britt's FIRST TIME seeing the brand new classrooms, studios, offices, and classic Bloomsburg views!
A day in the life
Topics: Morning routine | Living in Honeysuckle apartments | Using campus transportation | Working on campus | Lunch routine during a day of classes | CGA meeting (student government association meeting) | Navigating campus in-between classes | Study-abroad planning | Research project
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania 400 E 2nd St
