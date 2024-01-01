YOU'RE WATCHING
Boston College (BC) Campus
00:24
Nothing like gameday at boston college!
The football team is an important part of the BC experience! This is a video of the Red Bandana game, a tradition that honors alumnus Welles Crowther (Class of 1999). Welles Crowther died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and reportedly saved at least a dozen lives while wearing his trademark Red Bandana - the same one he wore while playing lacrosse at BC.
02:23
Mckenna takes you through gameday at bc
Gameday tailgates at BC are some of the best days at here on campus. They're a great way to hang out with your friends and get excited about the football game. Boston College tailgates are not the crazy state school tailgates, but rather family style, where a student's parents can purchase a spot either for the game or the season, but they are fun none the less and much less stressful than at some other schools. You can go to one of your friend's parents spots and hang out and get ready for the game.
00:31
Check in with sam at o'neill library!
Thomas P. O'Neill, Jr. Library is the main research library on campus. In addition to personal desks and study spaces, there a 9 group study rooms with flat screen projectors and white boards.
02:28
Mckenna shows you around around gasson hall
Gasson Hall is one of the most Instagrammed buildings in America and I'm sure you can understand why, #gassongram. It is the most prominent building on campus and definitely a focal point for anyone visiting. Gasson hosts a wide range of classes from math discussions, to philosophy classes and really any other class you have could potentially be held in Gasson. It is a beautiful building both inside and out, however, the classrooms do sometimes get a bit warm in the warmer months.
02:11
Mckenna gives you a tour of devlin hall
Mckenna shows you around Devlin Hall. Devlin Hall is home to the Student Admissions Program as well as the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences. While most classes that are in this building are classes within the Earth and Environmental Science department, there is a large lecture hall which seats roughly 250 people in the basement that any class may be placed in. Devlin was newly renovated and is also the building that you will meet in if you come to visit campus.
00:26
Meet sam! and get ready to experience boston college, through her eyes
Welcome to Boston College! It's a beautiful day out and a great day to see the school. Hopefully you'll have a better idea of a day in the life of a BC student after this tour.
00:33
A glimpse at a typical sophomore suite!
Sophomores get a serious upgrade to their living situations with suites like these.
02:11
00:26
01:17
Mckenna shows you around the involvement fair and tells you about the social scene on campus
Clubs are the best way to make friends and find your group at BC. Because there is no Greek Life on campus, a lot of the ways people make friends and go out is through the clubs that they are involved in. There are so many clubs that you can join that you are almost guaranteed to find one that you love.
01:26
Mckenna shows you stokes lawn
Stokes Lawn is one of BC's quads on campus. This quad will hold the student involvement fair for people to see all the different clubs, as well as Stokes Set (a concert held in the fall), and other BC sponsored events. People love to hang out and play games with each other on Stokes Lawn because of its openness compared to the Gasson Quad.
00:26
Walk down "the million dollar steps" with sam!
"The Million Dollar Stairs", named for the heating capabilities that melts ice during the winter, connects Academic Campus to Lower Campus.
02:25
Hear beatriz tell you about what she likes and dislikes about boston college
Beatriz is from Houston, TX and a sophomore in the Carroll School of Management (CSOM). She loves BC and she is very involved in different clubs on campus. She talks about the diversity here at Boston College and why she chose to come here as opposed to somewhere closer to home.
00:24
02:23
