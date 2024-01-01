Gameday tailgates at BC are some of the best days at here on campus. They're a great way to hang out with your friends and get excited about the football game. Boston College tailgates are not the crazy state school tailgates, but rather family style, where a student's parents can purchase a spot either for the game or the season, but they are fun none the less and much less stressful than at some other schools. You can go to one of your friend's parents spots and hang out and get ready for the game.