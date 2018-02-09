Sign Up
Boston College (BC)

2024 BC Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at BC?

What type of housing does BC provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at BC, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 98.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 2.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Boston College (BC)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Boston College (BC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Boston College (BC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Boston College (BC) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Boston College (BC) dorm rooms?

The Boston College (BC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Boston College (BC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Boston College (BC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:33
A glimpse at a typical sophomore suite!
Dorms
Sophomores get a serious upgrade to their living situations with suites like these.
01:07
Sam tells you about housing options at bc
Dorms
This dorm is located on lower campus, and ideal location for underclassman housing. Some room types for freshman at BC include traditional 3-person room, apartment-style 4-person rooms, and standard doubles like this one.
00:22
Ellen gives one piece of advice to incoming freshmen
Dorms
05:14
Watch mckenna show you around her 8 man suite in 90 stm!
Dorms
Mckenna lives in an 8 man suite in a building on lower campus at BC, ideal housing for upperclassmen. She has her own bedroom that she shares with her one roommate and there are 3 other bedrooms in the suite. There are two bathrooms and a kitchenette also included in the room. In a freshman dorm, it would typically be just her bedroom and she would share a communal bathroom with the other people on her floor.

