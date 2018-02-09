Boston College (BC)
2024 BC Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at BC?
What type of housing does BC provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at BC, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|98.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|2.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Boston College (BC)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Boston College (BC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Boston College (BC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Boston College (BC) feel like home!
- O'Neill Plaza Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Bapst Library Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- William J. Flynn Student Recreation Complex Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Alumni Stadium Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Rubenstein Hall Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Mod Lot Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Higgins Hall Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Chestnut Hill Reservoir Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Gasson Hall Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Gabelli Hall Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Thomas P. O'Neill Jr. Library Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Boston College Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Higgins Stairs Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Stokes Hall - North Dorm at Boston College (BC)
- Boston College Office of Undergraduate Admission Dorm at Boston College (BC)
What are the dimensions of Boston College (BC) dorm rooms?
The Boston College (BC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Boston College (BC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Boston College (BC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
