Tufts University

2024 Tufts University Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Tufts University?

What type of housing does Tufts University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Tufts University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Tufts University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Tufts University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Tufts University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Tufts University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Tufts University dorm rooms?

The Tufts University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Tufts University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Tufts University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:11
Take a tour of hodgdon hall
Dorms
I show you around my hall, one of the best freshman dorm halls. I also talk about the many times I was partially responsible for the fire alarm going off.
00:29
Get ready for my tour of tufts university!
Dorms
I introduce myself
14:31
Epic dorm room tansformation
Aaron Idelson Dorms
EPIC dorm room transformation
12:29
Tufts dorm transformation
CampusReel Admin Dorms
EPIC Dorm Room Transformation
04:37
Morning commute
Dorms
I go through my routine of rolling out of bed and getting to class, and talk about buildings on the way there.
03:48
Double interview pt1
Dorms
I interview two roommates who quickly became best-buds this year. Max is an SMFA/A&S student, meaning he commutes back and forth from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts (in Boston), and the School of Arts and Sciences (on the regular campus). Andrew is just a regular old Comp-Sci student, but he's cool too. By the way, did you know all Tufts students can visit Boston with the SMFA shuttle for free, and even visit the Museum of Fine Arts any-day, anytime for free? Just one more reason to be a Jumbo! (This video was shot in the Common room of Miller Hall, a freshman dorm hall.)
00:35
Introduction
Dorms
I introduce myself, Aiden Lewis! I am a Freshman Biomedical Engineering Student from New Jersey.
03:03
Check out my dorm room in hodgdon hall!
Dorms
I show you around my dorm, with my custom rug, posters, and ... unfolded laundry.
03:22
Check out a typical dorm room at tufts!
Dorms
Tour of Harleston Hall, one of the largest dorms.

