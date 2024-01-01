Sign Up
All Campus Reviews

01:39
College of arts and sciences
Academics
The CAS building is what I think of when I think of a BU building. I have spent a ton of time there, and you will definitely do so too!
00:26
Fitness recreation center
Campus
Here you'll find a gym, swimming pool, track, tennis, and much more 
00:12
A look inside cfa
Campus
CFA is a rigorous college at Boston University with programs in music, theatre, and visual arts. Located on west campus, CFA is close to the west dorms, gym, and target! Students in CFA are always busy putting on shows, going to rehearsals, and learning more about the arts.
02:10
Surprise! a quick interview with trey shields!
Academics
A quick interview with another acting major (Trey) right before our dramatic literature class which takes place in the College of General Studies.
10:13
College night routine at boston university
Jake Brewer Campus
Jacob shares his night routine while living in the dorms at Boston University.
00:59
Warren tower dorm rooms
Dorms
I lived in Warren Towers for two years, so I know a lot about it -- it's the most central dorm to East Campus and livingoni ts big communal floors is a great way to make friends your first year at college.
01:01
Student interviews - ricky cronin
Ricky, an Economics majors with a Spanish minor, is also a member of the BU Club Hockey team (along with vlogger Arlin Moore, catch Ricky in his videos) and a Teaching Assistant in Questrom.
01:18
#westisbest
Campus
West Campus is home to multiple residence halls, Nickerson Field, Agganis Arena, and the Boston University Fitness and Recreation Center. West has one dining hall for students, Rhetts: a cafe that accepts dining points, and City Convenience which accepts convenience points. West Campus is home to many freshmen and athletes.
00:40
Fitrec tour pt. 3
Campus
Boston University's fitness and recreation center is a state of the art facility. At FitRec, you can run on the indoor track, play a game of basketball, squash, or badminton, swim laps in the competition pool, or rock climb on the rock wall.
00:47
Marsh plaza
Campus
This I should Marsh Plaza, a great place for organized groups to join together. Here we often see protests, art clubs, political statements, and Free Hugs club stops by every so often. Yes, that is a real club on campus!
Boston University (BU)

02:01
A tour of the booth
Academics
Hey! The BOOTH is a theatre that opened up last year on campus. It is an AMAZING facility and I'm gonna show you around it.
00:43
The rock
Painting the rock is one of BU's longstanding traditions. Members of Greek life at BU spray paint their letters on the rock as a symbol of pride. The paint on the rock is always changing; if you visit it in the morning and at night chances are the rock will be entirely different! Some say that the rock was once small, but the layers of paint have made it grow in size over the years.
01:35
Bu is huge!
Campus
BU has a very large student body spread out across a large campus. Though it might be harder to find your "people", having so many diverse and different people makes BU truly unique.
08:40
College morning routine
Jake Brewer Campus
Jacob's morning routine as a sophomore at Boston University in a Myles Standish Hall single room.
01:56
Everything you need to know about bu's campus
Campus
BU is located in the city of Boston and stretches over a mile down Commonwealth Avenue. Depending where you live on campus, commuting to class can take anywhere from 60 seconds to 35 minutes. BU is integrated in the city making everything that Boston has to offer right at a BU student's fingertips.
03:09
Student interview
Lena and Isabella talk about student life on campus!
01:01
Walk to class with me!
Campus
Come with me as I walk to class and check out the beautiful Bay State Rd!
02:55
A tour of my apartment and room!
Dorms
Welcome to a tour of my house! Also I give a little info about what living off campus is like!
00:33
Chipotle on campus?
Campus
West is popular because of its many shopping and dining options. On your walk to and from class you'll see Chipotle, Canes, Target, CVS, and more.
Boston University (BU) 203 Bay State Rd

01:04
Baystate road
Baystate Road is the most beautiful part of our campus -- a residential street, it sits between Commonwealth Avenue and the Charles River for great views on all sides.

Boston University (BU) Agganis Arena

00:26
Fitness recreation center
Campus
Here you'll find a gym, swimming pool, track, tennis, and much more 

Boston University (BU) Blaze Pizza

00:30
Dining on campus
Food
There's a ton of food places to eat on campus. But beware of Basho Express -- cheap sushi is almost guaranteed to give you food poisoning! There's a ton more food off campus in Allston that I didn't mention, too. Most places don't accept dining points, but a few do, like the both Starbucks locations in GSU & Questrom School of Business and Buick Street Market by StuVi1. And UBurger by Kenmore Square has student deals every day!
