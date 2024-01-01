YOU'RE WATCHING
Grab a healthy snack at healthy blends
Healthy Blends is a cafe located inside the FitRec. Stop by and grab a protein smoothie, sandwich, or a salad after your workout. Healthy Blends accepts dining points, which are a part of your meal plan!
What i eat in a day (vegan)
Jacob shares a day in his life through his vegan snacks and meals at Boston University. BU does a great job of catering to the needs of any dietary restriction through their dining halls, but there's also a multitude of shops to buy some local and great vegan food.
Good eats at the gsu
The George Sherman Union has some of the best food on campus (that accepts dining points). The GSU has Starbucks, Panda Express, Rhetts, Pinkberry, and more!
Best part of cas? bagels
The best part of CAS is Einstein Bagels! Einstein is open most days from 7:30 am - 8:00 pm and accepts both dining points and convenience points.
Lunch at union court
There are plenty of food options here at Union Court in the George Sherman Union, and you can try all of it with a BU dining plan !
Best food on campus don't @ me!
BU has amazing food on campus including Blaze, Canes, Chipotle, Thai Dish, Sunset Cantina, Pavement coffeehouse, etc. Unfortunately, none of these places take dining points but students still splurge anyways. Thai Dish doesn't look inviting, but it has amazing food and is right next to west!
What kind of food does bu serve?
BU is known for having some of the best dining hall food. The best dining hall on campus is Marciano Commons which is located on East campus. Most dining halls serve similar foods- here's a look at what you can get at the dining hall on a normal day.
Dining halls
The dining halls here have really good food and the selections are always changing. I forgot to mention in my video, but my absolute favorite dining hall meal is VEGAN CHICKEN NUGGETS!!! They taste exactly like real chicken nuggets! FROM THE EDITOR: How good is the food at BU? What are the best places to eat on campus at Boston University? What are the best places to eat off campus? How does the meal work? Why, we’re glad you asked! In this Boston University dining hall video tour, we’ll address all these questions are more, as told by a real BU student! After a long-drawn day of hard work and studies, you need a spot to sit back and treat yourself. This Boston University dining hall is just the right place, offering a great variety of meals served daily to make your day even more exciting. This Boston University dining hall is Marciano Commons, but there are numerous other food options on campus such as The Fresh Food Co. at Warren Towers and West Campus. Since Boston University is in the heart of Boston, there are an unlimited number of off-campus dining options as well. You can use your meal plan to eat at any of the on-campus dining options. In this BU dining hall tour, you will get to experience what it is like from the inside of the dining hall. Also, learn everything you need to know about the types of food and meal plans available for you to feast with your friends and power up your day. Watch this Boston University dining hall video to get a sneak peek into the daily life at BU and witness the joy of dining in at one of the many food places the university has to offer. With amazing meal plans available at the BU dining hall facility, study breaks are more fun than ever before. No wonder why so many students stay on campus. Whether you're a domestic or an international student, at the Boston University campus everything is as good as it gets. The BU dining hall, and Marciano Commons, is a great place to hang out with friends, reenergize with a quick coffee, and generally socialize in the Boston University environment. Relish it for both the people and the conversations that grow an essential bond with your fellow classmates - BU dining hall is what everyone looks out for.
Meal plan hacks!
Wanna get a bang for your buck? Start with the 330 meal plan first semester and switch down to the 250 for the second semester. You'll get loads of dining points that can be used at places like Starbucks, Panda, etc.
A day in the life of a bu student
Every college student has a different schedule everyday; this is a typical Thursday schedule for me, starting with classes and ending the day with my job. I scheduled my classes so that I had 2 lectures each day; I also prefer to have morning lectures so that I can do other things, like work, in the afternoon and evening.
Boston University (BU) 100 Bay State Rd
Lunch at marciano commons (the best dining hall at bu!)
Out of the four dining halls at BU, Fresh Food Co at Marciano Commons (aka Bay State Dining) is by far my favorite one. This is not only because the food is great (the dining halls run on a cycle menu so one week Dining Hall #1 might be serving a meal and the next week Dining Hall #2 is serving the same thing) but I love the layout of this dining hall and the natural light that comes in through the windows.
Boston University (BU) Blaze Pizza
Dining on campus
There's a ton of food places to eat on campus. But beware of Basho Express -- cheap sushi is almost guaranteed to give you food poisoning! There's a ton more food off campus in Allston that I didn't mention, too. Most places don't accept dining points, but a few do, like the both Starbucks locations in GSU & Questrom School of Business and Buick Street Market by StuVi1. And UBurger by Kenmore Square has student deals every day!
Boston University (BU) Boston University
Day in the life
Check out my version of a day in the life as a BU COM student! I had a very relaxed schedule, so other students might be busier than me, but I make sure to keep my days full in other ways.