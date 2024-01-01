Sign Up
Boston University (BU) Dining & Food

00:08
Grab a healthy snack at healthy blends
Food
Healthy Blends is a cafe located inside the FitRec. Stop by and grab a protein smoothie, sandwich, or a salad after your workout. Healthy Blends accepts dining points, which are a part of your meal plan!
04:22
What i eat in a day (vegan)
Jake Brewer Food
Jacob shares a day in his life through his vegan snacks and meals at Boston University. BU does a great job of catering to the needs of any dietary restriction through their dining halls, but there's also a multitude of shops to buy some local and great vegan food.
01:44
Good eats at the gsu
Food
The George Sherman Union has some of the best food on campus (that accepts dining points). The GSU has Starbucks, Panda Express, Rhetts, Pinkberry, and more!
00:16
Best part of cas? bagels
Food
The best part of CAS is Einstein Bagels! Einstein is open most days from 7:30 am - 8:00 pm and accepts both dining points and convenience points.
00:34
Lunch at union court
Food
There are plenty of food options here at Union Court in the George Sherman Union, and you can try all of it with a BU dining plan   !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! N/A !here_should_be_longitude! N/A
00:39
Best food on campus don't @ me!
Food
BU has amazing food on campus including Blaze, Canes, Chipotle, Thai Dish, Sunset Cantina, Pavement coffeehouse, etc. Unfortunately, none of these places take dining points but students still splurge anyways. Thai Dish doesn't look inviting, but it has amazing food and is right next to west!
00:28
Good eats on campus
Food
Blaze Pizza is not Boston exclusive but it is tasty and very convenient 
00:23
What kind of food does bu serve?
Food
BU is known for having some of the best dining hall food. The best dining hall on campus is Marciano Commons which is located on East campus. Most dining halls serve similar foods- here's a look at what you can get at the dining hall on a normal day.
02:01
Dining halls
Food
The dining halls here have really good food and the selections are always changing. I forgot to mention in my video, but my absolute favorite dining hall meal is VEGAN CHICKEN NUGGETS!!! They taste exactly like real chicken nuggets! FROM THE EDITOR: How good is the food at BU? What are the best places to eat on campus at Boston University? What are the best places to eat off campus? How does the meal work? Why, we’re glad you asked! In this Boston University dining hall video tour, we’ll address all these questions are more, as told by a real BU student! After a long-drawn day of hard work and studies, you need a spot to sit back and treat yourself. This Boston University dining hall is just the right place, offering a great variety of meals served daily to make your day even more exciting. This Boston University dining hall is Marciano Commons, but there are numerous other food options on campus such as The Fresh Food Co. at Warren Towers and West Campus. Since Boston University is in the heart of Boston, there are an unlimited number of off-campus dining options as well. You can use your meal plan to eat at any of the on-campus dining options. In this BU dining hall tour, you will get to experience what it is like from the inside of the dining hall. Also, learn everything you need to know about the types of food and meal plans available for you to feast with your friends and power up your day. Watch this Boston University dining hall video to get a sneak peek into the daily life at BU and witness the joy of dining in at one of the many food places the university has to offer. With amazing meal plans available at the BU dining hall facility, study breaks are more fun than ever before. No wonder why so many students stay on campus. Whether you're a domestic or an international student, at the Boston University campus everything is as good as it gets. The BU dining hall, and Marciano Commons, is a great place to hang out with friends, reenergize with a quick coffee, and generally socialize in the Boston University environment. Relish it for both the people and the conversations that grow an essential bond with your fellow classmates - BU dining hall is what everyone looks out for.
02:09
Let's check out west campus's dining hall!
Food
Let's take a look at the amazing west campus dining hall! I'll show you around and drop a little advice!
