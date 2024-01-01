The dining halls here have really good food and the selections are always changing. I forgot to mention in my video, but my absolute favorite dining hall meal is VEGAN CHICKEN NUGGETS!!! They taste exactly like real chicken nuggets! FROM THE EDITOR: How good is the food at BU? What are the best places to eat on campus at Boston University? What are the best places to eat off campus? How does the meal work? Why, we’re glad you asked! In this Boston University dining hall video tour, we’ll address all these questions are more, as told by a real BU student! After a long-drawn day of hard work and studies, you need a spot to sit back and treat yourself. This Boston University dining hall is just the right place, offering a great variety of meals served daily to make your day even more exciting. This Boston University dining hall is Marciano Commons, but there are numerous other food options on campus such as The Fresh Food Co. at Warren Towers and West Campus. Since Boston University is in the heart of Boston, there are an unlimited number of off-campus dining options as well. You can use your meal plan to eat at any of the on-campus dining options. In this BU dining hall tour, you will get to experience what it is like from the inside of the dining hall. Also, learn everything you need to know about the types of food and meal plans available for you to feast with your friends and power up your day. Watch this Boston University dining hall video to get a sneak peek into the daily life at BU and witness the joy of dining in at one of the many food places the university has to offer. With amazing meal plans available at the BU dining hall facility, study breaks are more fun than ever before. No wonder why so many students stay on campus. Whether you're a domestic or an international student, at the Boston University campus everything is as good as it gets. The BU dining hall, and Marciano Commons, is a great place to hang out with friends, reenergize with a quick coffee, and generally socialize in the Boston University environment. Relish it for both the people and the conversations that grow an essential bond with your fellow classmates - BU dining hall is what everyone looks out for.