Bowling Green State University-Main Campus (BGSU)

Meet Tay! Welcome to BGSU! Founders Hall
Room Tour with Tay! Founders Hall
Advice on Finding a Roommate Founders Hall
An Interview with Lexi! Founders Hall
Founders Residence Hall! Founders Hall
Follow my Schedule! Pisanello's Pizza
The Coolest Parts of BGSU! Stroh Center
BGSU Stadium Tour! Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Falcon Football Frenzy! Doyt L. Perry Stadium
An Interview with Jordan! Founders Hall
Exploring Olscamp Hall! Olscamp Hall
An Interview with Andy! Founders Hall
An Interview with Kayla! Founders Hall
International Relations Class with Chris! Olscamp Hall
Film History Class with Kaden! Wolfe Center for the Arts
Lunch at the Oaks! The Oaks Dining Center
Welcome to the Wolfe Center! Wolfe Center for the Arts
Welcome to Kuhlin Center! Michael and Sara Kuhlin Center
Working Out at the Recreation Center! Student Recreation Center
Exploring Downtown! Easy Street Cafe
An Interview with George! Founders Hall
How to Balance College and Life! Founders Hall
Falcon Health and Safety! College Park Office Bldg
Thanks for Being Falcon Awesome! Founders Hall